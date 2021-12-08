Updated on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Few AM Flurries. Mostly Cloudy. Cold. High 36°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold & Frosty. Low 20°

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty PM Shower. Warmer. High 46°

DISCUSSION:

A few flurries will be possible early this morning. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy and cold conditions throughout your mid-week, but some sunshine will be had by the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid 30s this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, with lows dropping into the lower 20s.

As we head into the end of the work week, look for warmer air to move back into the Ohio Valley. Highs will top off into the low to mid 40s on Thursday, and near 60 on Friday. Rain chances will increase, along with the warmth. Spotty chances will be with us on Thursday, but more scattered showers will move in on Friday.

Rain chances will increase Friday night into the day on Saturday, as a cold front moves into the region. We will see a very warm overnight on Friday, as lows will only drop into the mid 50s! Rain chances will begin to taper off Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. It will be a cooler second half of the weekend, with highs in the mid 40s on Sunday.

Warmer air returns as we begin the new work week, as highs climb back into the lower 50s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

