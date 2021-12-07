Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora (West Aurora) 58, Oswego 57
Barrington 62, Hersey 29
Beecher 62, Clifton Central 31
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 46
Dunbar 58, Harlan 20
Englewood Excel 50, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 47
Excel Academy of South Shore 41, Gage Park 38
Fremd 57, Elk Grove 35
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 39, Downs Tri-Valley 31
Glenbard West 77, St. Charles East 52
Hinckley-Big Rock 45, DePue 15
Kirkland Hiawatha 68, Earlville 39
Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 47, Quentin Road Bible School 35
Moline 79, Geneseo 40
Naperville Neuqua Valley 64, Rockford Lutheran 44
Niles West 69, Maine East 40
North-Mac 43, Carlinville 31
Oregon 64, West Carroll 21
Oswego East 62, Yorkville 35
Ottawa 48, Kaneland 40
Plainfield Central 70, Plainfield South 50
Quincy 100, Rock Island Alleman 30
Springfield Southeast 61, Springfield Lanphier 40
Thornton Fractional South 60, Blue Island Eisenhower 44
Thornwood 66, Dyett 57
Spring Valley Hall Tournament=
LaSalle-Peru 59, Mendota 24
Princeton 70, St. Bede 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/