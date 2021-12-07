Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora (West Aurora) 58, Oswego 57

Barrington 62, Hersey 29

Beecher 62, Clifton Central 31

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 46

Dunbar 58, Harlan 20

Englewood Excel 50, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 47

Excel Academy of South Shore 41, Gage Park 38

Fremd 57, Elk Grove 35

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 39, Downs Tri-Valley 31

Glenbard West 77, St. Charles East 52

Hinckley-Big Rock 45, DePue 15

Kirkland Hiawatha 68, Earlville 39

Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 47, Quentin Road Bible School 35

Moline 79, Geneseo 40

Naperville Neuqua Valley 64, Rockford Lutheran 44

Niles West 69, Maine East 40

North-Mac 43, Carlinville 31

Oregon 64, West Carroll 21

Oswego East 62, Yorkville 35

Ottawa 48, Kaneland 40

Plainfield Central 70, Plainfield South 50

Quincy 100, Rock Island Alleman 30

Springfield Southeast 61, Springfield Lanphier 40

Thornton Fractional South 60, Blue Island Eisenhower 44

Thornwood 66, Dyett 57

Spring Valley Hall Tournament=

LaSalle-Peru 59, Mendota 24

Princeton 70, St. Bede 51

