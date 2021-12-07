Officer Assaulted in Hospital Altercation

A Genesis Police Officer suffered injuries after an incident at Genesis Hospital Sunday morning.

Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that the suspect, Bernard Hayes, was receiving treatment at the hospital when he assaulted a Genesis Police Officer and took his firearm. The officer sustained injuries that required medical attention.

Zanesville Police responded to calls for help.

Hayes remains in the hospital under watch. He’s charged with attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault on a police officer, aggravated robbery and having a weapon under disability. His bond is set at 1 million dollars.