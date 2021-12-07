Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 63, Akr. Buchtel 24
Akr. Springfield 43, Brookfield 36
Albany Alexander 56, Wellston 34
Andover Pymatuning Valley 41, Vienna Mathews 35
Archbold 42, Defiance Ayersville 30
Austintown Fitch 69, Beachwood 28
Batavia Clermont NE 47, Bethel-Tate 32
Beallsville 56, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 9
Bellaire 48, St. Clairsville 42
Belmont Union Local 54, Martins Ferry 13
Berlin Hiland 64, Magnolia Sandy Valley 49
Bishop Ready 65, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 72, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 25
Bryan 63, Edgerton 11
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40, E. Liverpool 26
Campbell Memorial 39, Heartland Christian 22
Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Akr. Manchester 40
Canfield S. Range 31, Jefferson Area 27
Cin. Country Day 53, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 40
Cin. Seven Hills 40, Cin. Madeira 18
Cin. Western Hills 36, Cin. Aiken 19
Cin. Winton Woods 54, Trotwood-Madison 42
Cin. Withrow 73, Cin. Hughes 59
Columbiana 58, Wellsville 16
Cortland Lakeview 48, Girard 44
Day. Ponitz Tech. 76, Day. Meadowdale 33
Defiance Tinora 61, Defiance 51
Delta 37, Pettisville 34
Franklin Furnace Green 53, Portsmouth Clay 31
Fremont Ross 47, Sandusky 38
Garrettsville Garfield 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 34
Harrison 51, Monroe 34
Hicksville 45, W. Unity Hilltop 33
Howard E. Knox 76, Lucas 54
Hubbard 43, Struthers 38
Huber Hts. Wayne 65, New Carlisle Tecumseh 54
Ironton 40, Chesapeake 25
Ironton St. Joseph 50, Portsmouth Sciotoville 10
Jackson Center 44, Waynesfield-Goshen 29
Kinsman Badger 55, Warren Lordstown 10
Leesburg Fairfield 70, W. Union 28
Leetonia 40, E. Palestine 22
Legacy Christian 48, Franklin Middletown Christian 17
Lima Bath 43, Paulding 32
Lima Cent. Cath. 52, Harrod Allen E. 46
Linsly, W.Va. 69, Shadyside 26
Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Ravenna 25
Louisville 60, Berlin Center Western Reserve 35
Lucasville Valley 54, Raceland, Ky. 53
Mansfield Temple Christian 53, Kidron Cent. Christian 21
Marietta 58, New Matamoras Frontier 31
McArthur Vinton County 60, Bidwell River Valley 14
McComb 37, Hamler Patrick Henry 26
Middletown Madison Senior 51, Camden Preble Shawnee 40
Monroeville 43, Wellington 39
Mowrystown Whiteoak 55, Fayetteville-Perry 50
Mt. Orab Western Brown 38, Cin. West Clermont 32
Nelsonville-York 79, Pomeroy Meigs 60
New Bremen 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 52
New Richmond 49, Reading 29
Oxford Talawanda 60, Germantown Valley View 19
Pandora-Gilboa 48, Lima Perry 45
Philo 62, Athens 47
Pickerington N. 59, Heath 43
Poland Seminary 64, Niles McKinley 22
Portsmouth W. 57, Oak Hill 39
Proctorville Fairland 56, Portsmouth 32
Richmond Edison 56, Toronto 31
Rockford Parkway 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 46
Rootstown 56, Rittman 23
S. Point 44, Gallipolis Gallia 25
S. Webster 51, Waverly 43
Sarahsville Shenandoah 56, Cambridge 41
Seaman N. Adams 63, RULH 23
Sidney Fairlawn 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 11
Spring. Greenon 50, Cedarville 32
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46, Rayland Buckeye 28
Stryker 41, Gorham Fayette 16
Thornville Sheridan 57, New Concord John Glenn 52
Ursuline Academy 53, Lebanon 29
Vermilion 38, Amherst Steele 35
Warren Champion 59, Warren JFK 18
Warren Harding 47, Newton Falls 34
Waterford 52, Stewart Federal Hocking 22
Wauseon 68, Sherwood Fairview 53
Wheelersburg 64, Beaver Eastern 14
Williamsburg 46, Felicity-Franklin 9
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, New Boston Glenwood 55
Wilmington 48, Day. Carroll 32
Wintersville Indian Creek 59, Lisbon Beaver 33
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 75, Barnesville 23
Wooster 66, Mansfield Sr. 60
Yellow Springs 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 47
Youngs. Liberty 71, McDonald 39
Youngs. Valley Christian 42, Lisbon David Anderson 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lima Sr. vs. Botkins, ppd.
Southington Chalker vs. Windham, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/