Getting Help During the Holidays

The holidays can be a busy and stressful time for anyone, especially those suffering the affects of substance abuse.

Gatherings can increase the risk of relapse due to alcohol. There’s also more addiction triggers such as stress and increased access to drugs and alcohol. Those at BrightView Addiction and Treatment Center said for some that are struggling the hardest thing to do is ask for help.

“You don’t even have to share all that’s going on just sometimes seeing another face and knowing that somebody is there to help you is encouraging and helps to make the next move to what you need to get done,” said Edyth Kalal BrightView’s operations director.

BrightView’s Lindsay Chiero added, “It doesn’t matter what walk of life your at or where you are just know that there is no shame. There’s no shame is coming to us and saying hey I need someone to talk to. There’s a good place to start and that good place to start is just walking in. Know that we will treat you like a person and addiction like a disease.

BrightView is celebrating one year at their Maple Avenue location. Their celebration included music by Paul Quinn and staff on-sight to answer questions about recovery.

In their year they’ve helped over 200 area residents work towards recover through medical treatment, counseling and therapy.