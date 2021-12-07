Duhart scores 12 to carry Army past SUNY-Purchase 97-40

Sports
Associated Press33

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Duhart had 12 points and six rebounds as Army rolled past SUNY-Purchase 97-40 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Rucker had 11 points and seven assists for Army (5-4). Matt Dove and Charlie Peterson each had eight rebounds.

Terrence Mason had 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Undefeated No. 25 Colorado women rout Southern Utah 81-47

Associated Press

Matthews, Rielly lead Maple Leafs past Blue Jackets 5-4

Associated Press

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games

Associated Press