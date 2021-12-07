Carriage Rides and More Festivities to Take Place in Downtown Zanesville this Friday

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This Friday you can ditch the UBER and take a carriage ride around downtown Zanesville.

The carriage rides are one of many Storybook Christmas events that have or will happen in Zanesville to celebrate and help the community to get into the holiday spirit.

“There’s carriage rides happening, there will be carolers caroling all over downtown, and you will also see possibly; the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman, and some awesome characters roaming downtown as well. Santa will be at Santahouse at Secrest Auditorium.”

There will also be wreath making projects which will help raise funds for Storybook Christmas.

All proceeds from this weekend’s event will help Storybook Christmas to purchase huge holiday statement pieces that can help deck the streets of downtown Zanesville in holiday cheer.

There will also be a Christmas classic movie playing at Secrset auditorium, and the first 100 children through the door will get a sweet surprise.

“And then of course, the movie Elf will be shown at Secrest Auditorium. First hundred children through will get little bottles of syrup to commemorate the Elf and his favorite food… syrup. So lots of fun things going on.”

Most of the events are free of charge, but there is a small $5 admission per person for both the movie admission and carriage rides.

Storybook Christmas booklets can be acquired at the Welcome Center as similar holiday festivities will occur again next Friday, as well as Jingle Jam.

For more information and a full list of events, you can head to VisitZanesville’s website .