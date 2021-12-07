Carriage Rides and More Festivities to Take Place in Downtown Zanesville this Friday

Local News
DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This Friday you can ditch the UBER and take a carriage ride around downtown Zanesville.

The carriage rides are one of many Storybook Christmas events that have or will happen in Zanesville to celebrate and help the community to get into the holiday spirit. 

“There’s carriage rides happening, there will be carolers caroling all over downtown, and you will also see possibly; the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman, and some awesome characters roaming downtown as well. Santa will be at Santahouse at Secrest Auditorium.”

There will also be wreath making projects which will help raise funds for Storybook Christmas. 

All proceeds from this weekend’s event will help Storybook Christmas to purchase huge holiday statement pieces that can help deck the streets of downtown Zanesville in holiday cheer.

There will also be a Christmas classic movie playing at Secrset auditorium, and the first 100 children through the door will get a sweet surprise.

“And then of course, the movie Elf will be shown at Secrest Auditorium. First hundred children through will get little bottles of syrup to commemorate the Elf and his favorite food… syrup. So lots of fun things going on.”

Most of the events are free of charge, but there is a small $5 admission per person for both the movie admission and carriage rides. 

Storybook Christmas booklets can be acquired at the Welcome Center as similar holiday festivities will occur again next Friday, as well as  Jingle Jam.

For more information and a full list of events, you can head to VisitZanesville’s website .

Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

