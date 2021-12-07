Updated on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Snow Shower Late. Cold. High 33°

TONIGHT: Light Snow Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Accumulation < 1″. Cold. Low 22°

WEDNESDAY: AM Light Snow Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Not as Cold. High 38°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy and cold Tuesday across SE Ohio, with highs in the lower 30s this afternoon. A spotty snow shower will be possible late this afternoon into the evening.

More light snow will be possible tonight, especially south of I-70. Light accumulation will be possible as well, with most areas seeing under an inch by dawn on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s.

Some light snow may linger into the morning on Wednesday, with another dusting to half an inch of accumulation possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy once again for the middle of the week, but it will not be as cold, with highs in the upper 30s.

We will see more above average warmth moving in to the region as we end the work week. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s on Thursday, but the low to mid 60s will move in for Friday and Saturday! Rain chances will return, along with the warmth. Best chance for rain will be on Saturday, with a cold front moving through the region. Rain chances will begin to taper off Saturday afternoon into the evening. We will see drier conditions and more sunshine return for the start of next week. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40s on Sunday and will warm into the upper 40s by Monday.

