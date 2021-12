Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Tuesday, Dec. 7 Top 25 Men’s College Basketball

No. 6 Villanova at Syracuse, at Madison Square Garden, New York, 9 p.m.

No. 8 Kansas vs. UTEP, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Kentucky vs. Southern, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Arkansas vs. Charlotte, 9 p.m.

No. 13 Tennessee vs. Texas Tech, at Madison Square Garden, New York, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Southern Cal vs. E. Kentucky, 10 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball

No. 20 Ohio St. vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Colorado at Southern Utah, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.