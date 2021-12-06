Tickets Are Now Available Online For MCCF Groundhog Day Celebration Fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation Council (MCCF) is excited to announce that their Annual Groundhog Day Celebration is back in-person this year and ticket are now available online only.

The Groundhog Celebration an fundraiser that acknowledges the birthday of the MCCF and raises money for the Spring Grant Competition, says Brian Wagner, the Chief Executive Officer at MCCF.

“We were granted our non profit status around that time around Groundhog Day so we’ve always used that as an anniversary celebration. We’re looking forward to trying to get back into a in-person event of course keeping our eye on what’s going on with the COVID pandemic and we’ll make changes accordingly,” Wagner stated.

The celebration will include a live auction, a silent auction and the Great Groundhog Give-A-Way. The raffle drawings will also be live streamed for those who are unable to attend.

Throughout the years, the groundhog mascot has never received an official name. Well, this year the MCCF is giving the community a chance to determine that name.

“The groundhog have been making an appearances around the community for a little over a year now and there’s no name for the groundhog so we thought it would be a fun way to raise some dollars and also find a name for the groundhog so we’re encouraging people to go to our website, mccf.org. They can choose the name they’d like to see and make a donation in honor of that name,” Wagner said.

The name that receives the most donates by the time of the Groundhog Celebration will be the official name of the MCCF groundhog mascot.

The celebration will be held on Friday, January 28th at 5:00 p.m. at Zane State College Campus Center. The ticket are $30 and tickets for the raffle are $50 each or three for $100.