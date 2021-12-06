The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|9-0
|750
|1
|2. NC State
|8-1
|708
|2
|3. UConn
|5-1
|700
|2
|4. Stanford
|5-2
|624
|4
|5. Baylor
|8-1
|600
|5
|6. Arizona
|7-0
|587
|7
|7. Louisville
|7-1
|551
|10
|8. Maryland
|8-2
|541
|8
|9. Tennessee
|8-0
|529
|11
|10. Indiana
|5-2
|526
|6
|11. Texas
|6-1
|450
|15
|12. Iowa
|5-1
|380
|9
|13. Michigan
|8-1
|377
|12
|14. Kentucky
|6-1
|350
|16
|15. Iowa St.
|8-1
|309
|14
|16. BYU
|8-0
|275
|21
|17. South Florida
|5-3
|230
|13
|18. Texas A&M
|8-1
|229
|17
|19. Duke
|8-0
|203
|–
|20. Ohio St.
|6-1
|150
|18
|21. Georgia
|7-1
|112
|20
|22. Notre Dame
|7-2
|90
|24
|23. Oregon St.
|4-2
|76
|23
|24. LSU
|6-1
|64
|–
|25. Colorado
|8-0
|52
|–
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 51, Oregon 48, Florida St. 40, North Carolina 32, Georgia Tech 29, UCLA 26, Gonzaga 15, Nebraska 11, Virginia Tech 11, West Virginia 7, Oklahoma 6, DePaul 4, Washington St 4, Missouri 3.
