The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (30) 9-0 750 1 2. NC State 8-1 708 2 3. UConn 5-1 700 2 4. Stanford 5-2 624 4 5. Baylor 8-1 600 5 6. Arizona 7-0 587 7 7. Louisville 7-1 551 10 8. Maryland 8-2 541 8 9. Tennessee 8-0 529 11 10. Indiana 5-2 526 6 11. Texas 6-1 450 15 12. Iowa 5-1 380 9 13. Michigan 8-1 377 12 14. Kentucky 6-1 350 16 15. Iowa St. 8-1 309 14 16. BYU 8-0 275 21 17. South Florida 5-3 230 13 18. Texas A&M 8-1 229 17 19. Duke 8-0 203 – 20. Ohio St. 6-1 150 18 21. Georgia 7-1 112 20 22. Notre Dame 7-2 90 24 23. Oregon St. 4-2 76 23 24. LSU 6-1 64 – 25. Colorado 8-0 52 –

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 51, Oregon 48, Florida St. 40, North Carolina 32, Georgia Tech 29, UCLA 26, Gonzaga 15, Nebraska 11, Virginia Tech 11, West Virginia 7, Oklahoma 6, DePaul 4, Washington St 4, Missouri 3.