A Zanesville woman has been sentenced after being found guilty by a jury in October.

In common pleas court in Muskingum County Amanda Sprankle was sentenced by Judge Mark Fleegle to 10 mandatory years in prison with an indefinite sentence of 15 years. She must also register as a Tier III sex offender with 5 years of post release control.

In October of this year Sprankle was found guilty to one count of rape.