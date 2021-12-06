Sheridan Slides Past John Glenn at Home

Monday night was girls basketball night at the home of the Generals for the Sheridan girls basketball team as they played host to John Glenn. The Generals entered that matchup with the Muskies with a record of 2-1, and finished 3-1 with a 57-52 victory over John Glenn.

Jumping out to a quick double digit lead and maintaining that lead throughout the third and fourth quarters was a specialty for Sheridan all night long, as their largest lead of the first two quarters was 18-5 in the first quarter. The Generals led 33-19 at halftime, as the Muskies somewhat closed that gap thanks to ample opportunities at the free throw line.

Sheridan’s Jamisyn Stinson led the Generals in scoring with 23 points. Generals senior center Faith Stinson paced the offense all night for the Generals with 16 points as well. Abby Dupler added her own offensive input throughout the evening. John Glenn was led primarily by newly accomplished school all time assist leader Angela Kumler on offense. John Glenn falls to 2-2 on the season.