PHILO, O.H.- Both the Philo Electrics and Athens Bulldogs wasted no time getting on the board, trading baskets early on.

But it was the defense of Philo that ended up being the difference maker in this one.

The Electrics started to pull away, but Athens did not go down without a fight. They made shots to close the gap, but it was not enough as Philo wins this one over the Bulldogs by a score of 61-47.