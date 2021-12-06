Muskingum County most wanted suspects

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two most wanted suspects.

Authorities are looking for 50-year-old Chad A. Chapman. He is wanted on a felony warrant for felonious assault charges. He’s described as being 5’09” tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 1627 Spruce Street in Zanesville.

The Sheriff’s Office is also trying to locate 30-year-old Cody A. Lewis. He is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of possession of Methamphetamine. He is described as being 5’07” tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. His last known address is 1412 Brandywine Place in Zanesville.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two men is being asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.