Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annawan 62, Wethersfield 30
Arcola 51, Blue Ridge 14
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 58, Shelbyville 45
Belleville West 61, Highland 28
Bethalto Civic Memorial 59, Collinsville 27
Breese Mater Dei 51, Breese Central 37
Carlinville 37, North-Mac 25
Century 80, Tamms (Egyptian) 14
Champaign Centennial 55, Danville 19
Chester 57, Sparta 55
Chicago Little Village 30, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 25
Chicago-University 34, Holy Trinity 20
Christopher 48, Cobden 18
Clemente 30, Fenger 17
Clifton Central 56, Donovan 35
Clinton 48, Peoria Heights (Quest) 45
Colfax Ridgeview 46, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 23
DePue 24, Kirkland Hiawatha 23
Deerfield 78, Maine East 38
Dieterich 58, North Clay 49
Dixon 55, Marengo 23
Downs Tri-Valley 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28
Effingham St. Anthony 86, Altamont 70
Fieldcrest 64, Lexington 19
Freeburg 34, Triad 30
Gallatin County 52, Galatia 27
Goreville 73, Marion 66
Grant Park 49, Momence 10
Harrisburg 78, Cairo 55
Havana 52, Elmwood 38
Henry 38, Roanoke-Benson 36
Hinsdale Adventist Academy 67, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 9
Illinois Lutheran 33, Gardner-South Wilmington 23
Illinois Valley Central 40, Peoria Christian 27
Josephinum 33, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 21
LeRoy 45, Fisher 23
Lisle 37, Reed-Custer 20
Loyola 64, Northside Prep 10
Maroa-Forsyth 52, Auburn 21
Monmouth-Roseville 56, Erie/Prophetstown 20
Mooseheart 40, South Beloit 28
Nazareth 50, Oswego East 29
Newark 49, Dwight 23
Orangeville 42, Pearl City 29
Ottawa Marquette 37, Seneca 35
Pana 39, Teutopolis 38
Paris 63, Marshall 28
Pawnee 36, Illini Central 32
Pleasant Plains 37, Petersburg PORTA 33
Putnam County 33, Midland 14
Raymond Lincolnwood 26, Mount Olive 18
Riverton 33, Athens 31
Robinson 61, Casey-Westfield 19
Rochelle 43, Stillman Valley 39
Rockridge 47, Riverdale 15
Senn 38, Dunbar 31
Sherrard 46, Orion 23
St. Viator 50, Lake Forest 34
Staunton 44, Roxana 23
Tuscola 50, Champaign St. Thomas More 45
Watseka (coop) 54, Gilman Iroquois West 35
Waubonsie Valley 73, Streamwood 15
Wilmington 46, Streator 18
Woodlawn 58, Wayne City 27
Woodstock Marian 63, Richmond-Burton 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/