Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 62, Wethersfield 30

Arcola 51, Blue Ridge 14

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 58, Shelbyville 45

Belleville West 61, Highland 28

Bethalto Civic Memorial 59, Collinsville 27

Breese Mater Dei 51, Breese Central 37

Carlinville 37, North-Mac 25

Century 80, Tamms (Egyptian) 14

Champaign Centennial 55, Danville 19

Chester 57, Sparta 55

Chicago Little Village 30, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 25

Chicago-University 34, Holy Trinity 20

Christopher 48, Cobden 18

Clemente 30, Fenger 17

Clifton Central 56, Donovan 35

Clinton 48, Peoria Heights (Quest) 45

Colfax Ridgeview 46, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 23

DePue 24, Kirkland Hiawatha 23

Deerfield 78, Maine East 38

Dieterich 58, North Clay 49

Dixon 55, Marengo 23

Downs Tri-Valley 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28

Effingham St. Anthony 86, Altamont 70

Fieldcrest 64, Lexington 19

Freeburg 34, Triad 30

Gallatin County 52, Galatia 27

Goreville 73, Marion 66

Grant Park 49, Momence 10

Harrisburg 78, Cairo 55

Havana 52, Elmwood 38

Henry 38, Roanoke-Benson 36

Hinsdale Adventist Academy 67, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 9

Illinois Lutheran 33, Gardner-South Wilmington 23

Illinois Valley Central 40, Peoria Christian 27

Josephinum 33, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 21

LeRoy 45, Fisher 23

Lisle 37, Reed-Custer 20

Loyola 64, Northside Prep 10

Maroa-Forsyth 52, Auburn 21

Monmouth-Roseville 56, Erie/Prophetstown 20

Mooseheart 40, South Beloit 28

Nazareth 50, Oswego East 29

Newark 49, Dwight 23

Orangeville 42, Pearl City 29

Ottawa Marquette 37, Seneca 35

Pana 39, Teutopolis 38

Paris 63, Marshall 28

Pawnee 36, Illini Central 32

Pleasant Plains 37, Petersburg PORTA 33

Putnam County 33, Midland 14

Raymond Lincolnwood 26, Mount Olive 18

Riverton 33, Athens 31

Robinson 61, Casey-Westfield 19

Rochelle 43, Stillman Valley 39

Rockridge 47, Riverdale 15

Senn 38, Dunbar 31

Sherrard 46, Orion 23

St. Viator 50, Lake Forest 34

Staunton 44, Roxana 23

Tuscola 50, Champaign St. Thomas More 45

Watseka (coop) 54, Gilman Iroquois West 35

Waubonsie Valley 73, Streamwood 15

Wilmington 46, Streator 18

Woodlawn 58, Wayne City 27

Woodstock Marian 63, Richmond-Burton 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/