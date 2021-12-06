Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 63, Akr. Buchtel 24

Akr. Springfield 43, Brookfield 36

Albany Alexander 56, Wellston 34

Andover Pymatuning Valley 41, Vienna Mathews 35

Archbold 42, Defiance Ayersville 30

Austintown Fitch 69, Beachwood 28

Batavia Clermont NE 47, Bethel-Tate 32

Beallsville 56, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 9

Bellaire 48, St. Clairsville 42

Belmont Union Local 54, Martins Ferry 13

Berlin Hiland 64, Magnolia Sandy Valley 49

Bishop Ready 65, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 72, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 25

Bryan 63, Edgerton 11

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40, E. Liverpool 26

Campbell Memorial 39, Heartland Christian 22

Canfield S. Range 31, Jefferson Area 27

Cin. Country Day 53, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 40

Cin. Seven Hills 40, Cin. Madeira 18

Cin. Winton Woods 54, Trotwood-Madison 42

Columbiana 58, Wellsville 16

Cortland Lakeview 48, Girard 44

Day. Ponitz Tech. 76, Day. Meadowdale 33

Defiance Tinora 61, Defiance 51

Delta 37, Pettisville 34

Franklin Furnace Green 53, Portsmouth Clay 31

Fremont Ross 47, Sandusky 38

Garrettsville Garfield 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 34

Harrison 51, Monroe 34

Hicksville 45, W. Unity Hilltop 33

Howard E. Knox 76, Lucas 54

Hubbard 43, Struthers 38

Huber Hts. Wayne 65, New Carlisle Tecumseh 54

Ironton 40, Chesapeake 25

Ironton St. Joseph 50, Portsmouth Sciotoville 10

Jackson Center 44, Waynesfield-Goshen 29

Kinsman Badger 55, Warren Lordstown 10

Leesburg Fairfield 70, W. Union 28

Leetonia 40, E. Palestine 22

Legacy Christian 48, Franklin Middletown Christian 17

Lima Bath 43, Paulding 32

Lima Cent. Cath. 52, Harrod Allen E. 46

Linsly, W.Va. 69, Shadyside 26

Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Ravenna 25

Louisville 60, Berlin Center Western Reserve 35

Lucasville Valley 54, Raceland, Ky. 53

Mansfield Temple Christian 53, Kidron Cent. Christian 21

McArthur Vinton County 60, Bidwell River Valley 14

McComb 37, Hamler Patrick Henry 26

Middletown Madison Senior 51, Camden Preble Shawnee 40

Mowrystown Whiteoak 55, Fayetteville-Perry 50

Mt. Orab Western Brown 38, Cin. West Clermont 32

Nelsonville-York 79, Pomeroy Meigs 60

New Bremen 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 52

New Richmond 49, Reading 29

Oxford Talawanda 60, Germantown Valley View 19

Pandora-Gilboa 48, Lima Perry 45

Philo 62, Athens 47

Pickerington N. 59, Heath 43

Poland Seminary 64, Niles McKinley 22

Portsmouth W. 57, Oak Hill 39

Proctorville Fairland 56, Portsmouth 32

Richmond Edison 56, Toronto 31

Rockford Parkway 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 46

Rootstown 56, Rittman 23

S. Point 44, Gallipolis Gallia 25

S. Webster 51, Waverly 43

Seaman N. Adams 63, RULH 23

Sidney Fairlawn 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 11

Spring. Greenon 50, Cedarville 32

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46, Rayland Buckeye 28

Stryker 41, Gorham Fayette 16

Thornville Sheridan 57, New Concord John Glenn 52

Vermilion 38, Amherst Steele 35

Warren Champion 59, Warren JFK 18

Warren Harding 47, Newton Falls 34

Waterford 52, Stewart Federal Hocking 22

Wauseon 68, Sherwood Fairview 53

Wheelersburg 64, Beaver Eastern 14

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, New Boston Glenwood 55

Wilmington 48, Day. Carroll 32

Wintersville Indian Creek 59, Lisbon Beaver 33

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 75, Barnesville 23

Yellow Springs 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 47

Youngs. Liberty 71, McDonald 39

Youngs. Valley Christian 42, Lisbon David Anderson 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lima Sr. vs. Botkins, ppd.

Southington Chalker vs. Windham, ccd.

___

