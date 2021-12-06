MLB Calendar

(x-subject to collective bargaining agreement and end of lockout):

Dec. 15 — International amateur signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

2022

x-TBD — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.

Jan. 25 — Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame vote announced, Secaucus, N.J.

x-TBD — Salary arbitration hearings.

x-Feb. 16 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

x-Feb. 21— Voluntary reporting date for other players.

x-Feb. 25 — Exhibition games start.

x-Feb. 26 — Mandatory reporting date.

x-March 31 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

x-TBD — Amateur draft

x-July 19 — All-Star Game, Los Angeles.

x-Aug. 11 — Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.

x-Aug. 21 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

x-Oct. 2 — Regular season ends.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports