LOCAL FOOTBALL PLAYERS NAMED TO ALL-OHIO TEAM

The Ohio High School Athletic Association named it’s All-Ohio teams for Division VI and VII.

In Division VI, Shenandoah had six nominations while Buckeye Trail had five players on the list. RB Tyce Devolld, WR/Te Hunter Yates, OL Jared Trenner, DL Joel Rataicak, LB Hunter Scott, and DB Sam Townsend all earned Honorable Mention for the Zeps.

The Warriors had RB Franko Rome and LB Aidan Snodgrass on the Third Team while QB Nick Neuhart, DB Donovan Geiger and the offensive lineman duo of Landon Koch and Dakota Milliken were on the Honorable Mention.

In Division VII, Newark Catholic had six players on the list. RB Mason Hackett and LB Elijah Wallace made the First Team, QB Cole Canter and OL Daniel Gray made the Second Team. WR/TE Tanner Elwell and LB Brendan Sheehan made the Third Team.

RB Rex Hankinson and LB Tommy Bernath made the Third Team for Bishop Rosecrans.