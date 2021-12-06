Kick-N-Ax Close to Opening

It’s time to get a behind the scenes look at what could be the next big entertainment venue for Zanesville.

Kick-N-Ax is just a couple weeks away from opening to the public. They’ll have a full service bar, food and of course ax throwing.

Co-owner Curt Luburgh said he and his brother and their wives decided to start be business after trying it out for themselves.

“We went and saw it. Did it. And a lot of times when you go to places you think man Zanesville needs something like this, but nobody ever does it,” said Luburgh. “So this time we saw it. Did it. Liked it. Decided Zanesville did need something like this so we brought it to town.”

Luburgh said their establishment differs from other in that their coaches are trained by a certified ax thrower.

“We are running this facility a little different,” explained Luburgh. “We have brought in the number one thrower in the world Miguel Tamburini. He’s coaching us. He is certified. He is here as part of us, so when we say we’re going to open this facility top notch, we have people and the trained staff to do it. “

Luburgh said their goal is to make this one of the best ax throwing facilities that anyone has been to. It’s located at 970 Liden Avenue in Zanesville. You can find out more by visiting their Facebook page KickNAxZVL.