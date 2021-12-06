ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire on Owens Street.



The fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Dryden Road.



When firefighters arrived on scene, the house which consisted of 3 separate apartments, was fully involved with heavy smoke coming from the roof of the structure.



Officials on scene said multiple occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire and were transported from the scene by Genesis Community Ambulance.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Zanesville Police Department and South Zanesville Fire Department assisted on the scene.