Benefit for Ramos Family

The Ramos family of Zanesville has had a rough year. A year ago Sunday 38-year-old Adrian Ramos was killed after being struck by a car on Linden Avenue near the Lind Arena. Then in October, the home his two boys lived in caught fire.

Adrian’s sister said her brother loved skating and the Lind Arena was his happy place. They’d always planned to hold a memorial skate for him, but when the family lost their home that skate turned into a benefit to raise money for the family.

Many people showed up to the event.



” I’m thankful for everyone’s support. Our community’s been really great about supporting our family and the Lind Arena of course and support,” said Faith Ramos Cornell.

Besides skating there was also a bake sale, raffle and t-shirt sale.