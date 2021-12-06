Albany faces Yale

Albany (1-6) vs. Yale (5-5)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany and Yale look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of big road losses in their last game. Yale lost 86-64 to Auburn on Saturday, while Albany came up short in a 71-43 game at Kansas State on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Yale’s Azar Swain has averaged 17.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jalen Gabbidon has put up 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Great Danes, De’Vondre Perry has averaged 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jamel Horton has put up seven points and four assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Horton has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for nine field goals and 18 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Albany has lost its last four road games, scoring 58 points, while allowing 75.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Great Danes. Yale has 41 assists on 77 field goals (53.2 percent) over its past three outings while Albany has assists on 29 of 64 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale has committed a turnover on just 15.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Ivy League teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 10.9 times per game this season.

