Updated on Saturday, December 4th 2021 at 5:45 PM EST

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 55°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 55°. Chance of rain showers… 80%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 32°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 34°. Chance of snow showers… 40%.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 40°.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 48°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 60°.

DISCUSSION:

Sunday into Monday, we will have high pressure building which will allow for some warm air advection with winds from the Southeast. This will allow temperatures to be exceptionally warm and above average.

Early Monday morning, a warm front will pass through the area bringing rain showers, shortly after a cold front will pass through cutting off the rain showers and cooling temperatures down substantially during the duration of the day. Highs will occur early on in the day as opposed to the typical afternoon timeframe.

A shortwave trough will move into the area shortly after the cold front’s passage around Wednesday brining the chance for some snow showers with possible accumulations.

Thursday into the weekend, high pressure will build a we’ll see a gradual warmup from highs in the 40s to 60s at the end of next week.

