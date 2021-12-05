The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (50) 12-1 1535 4 2. Michigan (9) 12-1 1480 2 3. Georgia 12-1 1408 1 4. Cincinnati (3) 13-0 1404 3 5. Notre Dame 11-1 1280 6 6. Baylor 11-2 1228 9 7. Ohio St. 10-2 1177 7 8. Mississippi 10-2 1101 8 9. Oklahoma St. 11-2 1060 5 10. Utah 10-3 929 14 11. Michigan St. 10-2 895 11 12. BYU 10-2 866 12 13. Pittsburgh 11-2 838 17 14. Oklahoma 10-2 807 13 15. Oregon 10-3 594 10 16. Louisiana-Lafayette 12-1 490 20 17. Iowa 10-3 446 15 18. NC State 9-3 404 21 19. Clemson 9-3 395 22 20. Wake Forest 10-3 393 18 21. Houston 11-2 358 16 22. Arkansas 8-4 279 23 23. Texas A&M 8-4 171 24 24. UTSA 12-1 146 – 25. Kentucky 9-3 129 25

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego St. 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian St. 9, Army 7, Mississippi St. 4, Penn St. 4, Northeastern 1.