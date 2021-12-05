South Alabama beats Jacksonville St. 74-64

Sports
Associated Press41

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Charles Manning Jr. had 22 points as South Alabama won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Jacksonville State 74-64 on Saturday night.

Javon Franklin had 15 points for South Alabama (8-2). Alex Anderson added 13 points. Jay Jay Chandler had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Darian Adams had 17 points for the Gamecocks (3-4). Demaree King added 12 points. Kayne Henry had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

From Serbia, Afghan boxers seek refuge, careers in West

Associated Press

Davis’ 28 lead Kings to 2nd straight win over Clippers

Associated Press

No. 17 Pitt rolls by No. 18 Wake Forest 45-21 for ACC title

Associated Press