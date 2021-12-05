O’Hearn scores 42 to lift NJIT over Lafayette 90-86 in 2OT

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dylan O’Hearn had a career-high and program-record 42 points as NJIT beat Lafayette 90-86 in a come-from-behind double overtime win on Sunday.

O’Hearn scored 15 points in the two overtime periods — the only NJIT player to score after regulation. He was 5-of-11 from 3-point range, hit 13 of 15 free throws and added seven rebounds.

Mekhi Gray had 11 points and six rebounds for NJIT (5-3). Matt Faw added 10 points and nine rebounds. James Lee had seven rebounds.

Jon Brantley had 19 points with six 3-pointers, for the Leopards (2-6). Kyle Jenkins added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Neal Quinn had 15 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

