Domask lifts S. Illinois past Southern Miss 66-41

Sports
Associated Press41

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 14 points as Southern Illinois rolled past Southern Miss 66-41 on Saturday night.

Lance Jones had 11 points for Southern Illinois (5-3). Ben Coupet Jr. added 11 points. Steven Verplancken Jr. had 10 points.

Walyn Napper had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (4-5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

From Serbia, Afghan boxers seek refuge, careers in West

Associated Press

Davis’ 28 lead Kings to 2nd straight win over Clippers

Associated Press

No. 17 Pitt rolls by No. 18 Wake Forest 45-21 for ACC title

Associated Press