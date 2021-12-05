Cummings, Colgate host Columbia

Columbia (3-6) vs. Colgate (3-5)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and Columbia will face Nelly Cummings and Colgate. The freshman De La Rosa has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games. Cummings, a senior, is averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Colgate’s Cummings, Jack Ferguson and Tucker Richardson have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cummings has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Colgate field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Columbia is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 72.

COLD SPELL: Columbia has lost its last four road games, scoring 64.8 points, while allowing 81.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate is rated first among Patriot League teams with an average of 77 points per game. The Raiders have averaged 81.8 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com