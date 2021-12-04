Zanesville Falls to Newark at Home

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick36

The Zanesville Blue Devils football team opened the season at home against Newark back in early August and it was a much different result positively speaking for Zanesville back then than tonight on the hardwood for the Blue Devils. Newark wins with authority over Zanesville Saturday night 59-31.

Trouble began early for the Blue Devils late in the first quarter and continuing on to the second, when Newark jumped out to an 18-3 with a tick under five minutes to play in the second quarter. Newark led 34-10 at halftime.

Newark outscored Zanesville in the third quarter by a ratio of 13:9 to build on their already commanding 47-19 lead by the end of third.

Zanesville falls to 1-2 on the season. The Blue Devils will hit the road at Northridge Wednesday, December, 8th at 7:15pm. Newark remains undefeated at 4-0, and will take on Reynoldsburg at home next Friday, December, 10th at 7:30pm.

Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

