Zanesville Falls to Newark at Home

The Zanesville Blue Devils football team opened the season at home against Newark back in early August and it was a much different result positively speaking for Zanesville back then than tonight on the hardwood for the Blue Devils. Newark wins with authority over Zanesville Saturday night 59-31.

Trouble began early for the Blue Devils late in the first quarter and continuing on to the second, when Newark jumped out to an 18-3 with a tick under five minutes to play in the second quarter. Newark led 34-10 at halftime.

Newark outscored Zanesville in the third quarter by a ratio of 13:9 to build on their already commanding 47-19 lead by the end of third.

Zanesville falls to 1-2 on the season. The Blue Devils will hit the road at Northridge Wednesday, December, 8th at 7:15pm. Newark remains undefeated at 4-0, and will take on Reynoldsburg at home next Friday, December, 10th at 7:30pm.