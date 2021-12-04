Toney, Notae score 15, No. 10 Arkansas beats Little Rock

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Au’Diese Toney scored 18 points and JD Notae had 15 to lift No. 10 Arkansas past Little Rock 93-78 on Saturday.

All but two of Toney’s points came in the first half, when Arkansas (8-0) built its lead to 15 points at the break. Notae took over for the Razorbacks in the second half, scoring all but two of his points to stave off an attempted rally by Little Rock (4-5), which went on an 18-8 run to start the second half.

Notae, the SEC’s leading scorer this season averaging 18.1 points per game, shot an efficient 5 of 9 in the second half and his 3-pointer with 3:47 left put Arkansas back ahead by double digits for good.

Arkansas had three other players score in double figures: Devo Davis with 16, Chris Lykes with 14 and Stanley Umude added 12.

Marko Lukic led all scorers with 23 points for Little Rock, while Isaiah Palermo added 17 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Razorbacks shot 57% from the field and outscored Little Rock 48-26 in the paint.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: Has truly blown out only one opponent from start to finish this season, but the Razorbacks’ speed and balance has shown itself to be as good as last year’s Elite Eight finish suggested.

Little Rock: Was picked to finish middle of the Sun Belt pack and looked the part on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Host Charlotte on Tuesday.

Little Rock: Hosts Missouri State on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25