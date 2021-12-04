Texas A&M-CC routs Southwestern University 111-60

Associated Press24

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jordan Roberts came off the bench to tally 15 points to lift Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 111-60 win over Southwestern University on Saturday.

Trevian Tennyson had 15 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (7-1), which won its sixth consecutive game. Stephen Faramade added 14 points and three assists. Simeon Fryer and Isaac Mushila had 13 points.

Chris Smith Jr had 16 points for the Pirates. Kyle Poerschke added 13 points.

