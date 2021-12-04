Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antioch 55, Grant 51

Batavia 67, Huntley 66

Belleville West 61, McCluer, Mo. 55

Bluford Webber 57, Agape Christian 33

Breese Mater Dei 36, Alton Marquette 26

Brimfield 67, Annawan 32

Brownstown – St. Elmo 57, Tri-County 33

Canton 47, Morton 44

Carmel 69, Waukegan 28

Centralia 51, Quincy 42

Chaminade, Mo. 46, St. Ignatius 33

Chatham Glenwood 57, Rochester 32

Chicago Mt. Carmel 78, Wayne City 51

Chicago Phoenix Academy 65, Chicago (Alcott) 33

Chrisman 53, Heritage 48

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 77, Hyde Park 66

Clifton Central 55, Hoopeston Area High School 42

Concord (Triopia) 59, Camp Point Central 58

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37, Pleasant Plains 31

Delavan 49, Elmwood 40

Dunbar 78, DuSable 19

Dunlap 46, Pekin 40

Eisenhower 48, Jacksonville 21

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 50, Wheaton Academy 49

Fairbury Prairie Central 68, Bismarck-Henning 48

Fairfield 57, Sesser-Valier 56, OT

Forreston 59, Shullsburg, Wis. 54

Freeport (Aquin) 58, Hinckley-Big Rock 44

Fulton 54, Byron 37

Galena 62, Rockford Christian 57

Gary 21st Century, Ind. 80, Tuscola 59

Gilman Iroquois West 58, Cullom Tri-Point 44

Glenbard North 56, West Chicago 38

Grayslake Central 41, North Chicago 31

Harvey Thornton 60, St. Rita 51

Havana 73, Illini Bluffs 39

Herscher 56, St. Francis de Sales 20

Highland Park 52, Glenbard East 46

Hinsdale Central 62, Hinsdale South 51

Hoffman Estates 62, Mather 41

Hononegah 82, Freeport 42

Hope Academy 87, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 59

Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 63, Cristo Rey 38

Knoxville 67, Rock Island Alleman 29

Lincoln 50, Mattoon 29

Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 25

Madison 44, New Berlin 33

Mahomet-Seymour 53, Mt. Zion 45

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 60, Woodstock Marian 36

Martinsville 53, Mulberry Grove 37

McGivney Catholic High School 68, New Athens 64

Monmouth-Roseville 41, East Dubuque 38

Nashville 53, Cahokia 42

New Trier 52, Hersey 30

Niles North 64, Von Steuben 54

Normal Community 50, East St. Louis 37

O’Fallon 70, Hazelwood Central, Mo. 68

Oswego East 73, Lincoln-Way East 53

Palatine 42, Hampshire 39

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Downs Tri-Valley 31

Payton 49, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 32

Piasa Southwestern 48, Calhoun 39

Pinckneyville 47, Flora 35

Plano 58, Yorkville 56

Pontiac 70, Hall 54

Riverside-Brookfield 69, Lyons 59

Rock Falls 52, Putnam County 37

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 61, Springfield Lanphier 40

Schaumburg 59, Wheaton North 45

Simeon 66, Breese Mater Dei 50

Springfield Southeast 52, Springfield 49

St. Charles North 60, South Elgin 47

Stevenson 47, Westinghouse 30

Stillman Valley 60, Princeton 47

Vashon, Mo. 62, North Lawndale 59

Warren 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 35

Wauconda 78, Round Lake 44

Woodstock 71, Indian Creek 47

York 40, Naperville North 39

Duquoin Tournament=

DuQuoin 89, Cairo 53

Goreville Tournament=

Benton 52, Goreville 48

Hamilton County 59, Hardin County 57

Johnston City 58, Anna-Jonesboro 55

Marion Shootout=

Christian Co., Ky. 64, Champaign Central 43

Graves Co., Ky. 59, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 52

Mascoutah 45, Marion 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Havana vs. Midwest Central, ccd.

___

