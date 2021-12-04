Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annawan 62, Seneca 53
Ashton-Franklin Center 34, Oregon 29
Badger, Wis. 69, Harvard 20
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 50, Carbondale 35
Big Foot, Wis. 61, North Boone 26
Bloomington 45, Jacksonville 14
Breese Mater Dei 54, Carterville 50
Byron 53, Lena-Winslow 32
Carlyle 43, McGivney Catholic High School 36
Centralia Christ Our Rock 60, Valmeyer 27
Century 49, Galatia 31
Chicago (Lane) 36, Niles West 30
Chicago Resurrection 52, St. Edward 20
Clemente 35, Dunbar 24
DePaul College Prep 67, Amundsen 47
Downers North 43, Lincoln-Way East 23
Earlville 61, Yorkville Christian 35
Evanston Township 80, River Forest Trinity 63
Forreston 35, Fulton 27
Freeburg 61, Red Bud 12
Galesburg 64, East Moline United 31
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 36
Hersey 34, Homewood-Flossmoor 26
Hononegah 44, Machesney Park Harlem 36
Hyde Park 55, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 46
Illinois Valley Central 56, Bureau Valley 23
Kenwood 60, Joliet West 52
Lake Zurich 50, St. Charles North 41
Lincoln Park 53, Chicago ( SSICP) 17
Lisle (Benet Academy) 50, Libertyville 46
Loyola 39, Williamston, Mich. 29
Lyons 47, Fremd 39
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 39, Oak Forest 38
Marist 78, Phillips 14
Maroa-Forsyth 49, Macon Meridian 40
Mascoutah 58, Columbia 35
Massac County 47, Murray, Utah 23
Midwest Central 45, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36
Mother McAuley 59, St. Ignatius 49
Mount Vernon 61, Breese Central 52
Mt. Pulaski 55, Warrensburg-Latham 42
Mundelein 40, Lakes Community 31
Naperville Central 58, Oswego 22
Nazareth 54, Peoria (H.S.) 32
Newark 56, Lisle 38
Nokomis 45, North-Mac 31
Normal Community 54, Collinsville 38
O’Fallon 64, Dunlap 38
Pana 45, Mt. Zion 29
Prospect 52, Palatine 41
Providence 62, Joliet Central 24
Quincy 55, Sterling 23
Quincy Notre Dame 59, Mendon Unity 52
Rockford Boylan 67, Rockford Jefferson 26
Rockford Lutheran 53, East Dubuque 41
Rockridge 39, Monmouth United 22
Round Lake 45, Highland Park 33
Sandburg 55, Oak Lawn Community 35
Sherrard 51, Stillman Valley 44
Simeon 39, Vashon, Mo. 33
St. Charles East 55, Lake Park 47
St. Viator 64, Vernon Hills 34
Stagg 57, Tinley Park 28
Sycamore 58, Rolling Meadows 45
Thornwood 71, Hillcrest 29
Von Steuben 43, Fenger 15
Walther Christian Academy 40, Chicago Christian 37
Washington 49, Pekin 28
Watseka (coop) 54, Herscher 32
Waubonsie Valley 73, Streamwood 15
Winnebago 41, Galena 22
Woodlawn 36, Flora 29
Yorkville 60, Plano 17
Marion Shootout=
Marion 33, Harrisburg 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/