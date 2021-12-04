Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antioch 55, Grant 51

Brownstown – St. Elmo 57, Tri-County 33

Chaminade, Mo. 46, St. Ignatius 33

Chatham Glenwood 57, Rochester 32

Chicago Phoenix Academy 65, Chicago (Alcott) 33

Chrisman 53, Heritage 48

Dunbar 78, DuSable 19

Eisenhower 48, Jacksonville 21

Fairbury Prairie Central 68, Bismarck-Henning 48

Fairfield 57, Sesser-Valier 56, OT

Galena 62, Rockford Christian 57

Gary 21st Century, Ind. 80, Tuscola 59

Glenbard North 56, West Chicago 38

Harvey Thornton 60, St. Rita 51

Herscher 56, St. Francis de Sales 20

Highland Park 52, Glenbard East 46

Hope Academy 87, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 59

Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 25

Madison 44, New Berlin 33

Mahomet-Seymour 53, Mt. Zion 45

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 60, Woodstock Marian 36

Martinsville 53, Mulberry Grove 37

Monmouth-Roseville 41, East Dubuque 38

Nashville 53, Cahokia 42

New Trier 52, Hersey 30

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, Downs Tri-Valley 31

Payton 49, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 32

Piasa Southwestern 48, Calhoun 39

Rock Falls 52, Putnam County 37

Schaumburg 59, Wheaton North 45

Stillman Valley 60, Princeton 47

Vashon, Mo. 62, North Lawndale 59

Warren 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 35

Marion Shootout=

Graves Co., Ky. 59, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 52

