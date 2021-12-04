Niagara looks for home win vs Fairfield

Fairfield (4-3, 1-0) vs. Niagara (3-4, 0-1)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara looks for its sixth straight win over Fairfield at Gallagher Center. The last victory for the Stags at Niagara was a 62-58 win on Feb. 26, 2017.

LEADING THE WAY: Marcus Hammond is averaging 18.7 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Purple Eagles. Complementing Hammond is Sam Iorio, who is putting up 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Stags have been led by Taj Benning, who is averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.TERRIFIC TAJ: Benning has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 63.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Purple Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Stags. Niagara has an assist on 33 of 64 field goals (51.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Fairfield has assists on 30 of 87 field goals (34.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairfield is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 77.9 points per game.

