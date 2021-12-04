Longest-serving trustee in Ohio stepping down after 52 years

THOMPSON, Ohio (AP) — The longest-serving township trustee in Ohio is about to leave office after 52 years of service.

William “Andy” Thompson, 84. was first elected as a trustee in Thompson Township in 1970 and has since served 13 consecutive, four-year terms, often running unopposed in the Delaware County community.

However, he decided not to seek re-election this year, telling The Columbus Dispatch “I can’t do what I used to do.” Rural townships have no service departments, meaning work such as road repairs and mowing are often done by elected officials and volunteers.

Thompson’s trustee post will be taken over by he oldest of his four sons, William Andrew Thompson III, 63, who was elected in November to fill his father’s seat.