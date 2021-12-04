BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 82, Vandalia 45

Amundsen 67, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 20

Athens 39, North-Mac 34

Auburn 64, Springfield 61

Augusta Southeastern 38, Pittsfield 33

Aurora (West Aurora) 64, Yorkville 58

Batavia 55, Wheaton North 34

Beardstown 81, North Greene 39

Beecher 56, Donovan 25

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 75, Ramsey 49

Belleville East 61, Collinsville 53

Belvidere North 51, Freeport 48

Bloomington Christian 59, Heyworth 27

Bluford Webber 66, Zeigler-Royalton 36

Bolingbrook 75, Stagg 48

Bradley-Bourbonnais 73, Sandburg 46

Breese Central 44, Salem 36

Bremen 77, Blue Island Eisenhower 51

Brother Rice 85, Providence-St. Mel 37

Buffalo Grove 66, Elk Grove 51

Burlington Central 53, Dundee-Crown 33

Burroughs, Mo. 65, Breese Mater Dei 53

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 69, Rushville-Industry 43

CICS-Northtown 64, Holy Trinity 60

Camp Point Central 57, Liberty 53

Carmel 74, Woodstock Marian 56

Carrier Mills 60, Galatia 47

Carterville 72, Sparta 39

Cary-Grove 110, Hampshire 99

Casey-Westfield 49, North Clay 46

Centralia 52, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49

Chicago (Christ the King) 90, Cristo Rey 22

Chicago (Lane) 50, Taft 40

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 74, Kennedy 59

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 69, Foreman 56

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 65, Chicago (Soto) High School 37

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 75, Thornridge 57

Christopher 42, Centralia Christ Our Rock 39

Clifton Central 46, Cullom Tri-Point 35

Conant 40, Hoffman Estates 36

Crab Orchard 51, Pope County 49

Crystal Lake South 60, Crystal Lake Central 34

Curie 86, Fenger 43

Danville 57, Chicago (Ogden International) 26

DeKalb 80, Metea Valley 65

DePaul College Prep 64, Evergreen Park 21

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 67, Moweaqua Central A&M 39

Decatur St. Teresa 51, Champaign St. Thomas More 45

Deerfield 61, Vernon Hills 55

Dieterich 63, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 55

Downs Tri-Valley 39, Fieldcrest 35

Earlville 64, Serena 62

Edinburg (Coop) BK 81, Greenview 31

Effingham St. Anthony 71, Sullivan 27

El Paso-Gridley 72, Fisher 11

Eldorado 55, Gallatin County 33

Elmwood Park 54, Ridgewood 53

Erie/Prophetstown 53, Bureau Valley 41

Farmington 44, Monmouth-Roseville 43

Farmington Central 44, Monmouth-Roseville 43

Flanagan 60, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 45

Francis Parker 73, Morgan Park Academy 26

Fremd 55, Barrington 54

Galena 60, Potosi, Wis. 50

Geneva 54, Glenbard North 42

Glenbard West 71, Lyons 34

Glenbrook North 71, Niles West 40

Glenbrook South 70, Evanston Township 54

Harvey Thornton 65, Crete-Monee 46

Highland Park 50, Maine West 41

Hillcrest 61, Oak Lawn Richards 27

Hinckley-Big Rock 76, Leland 28

Hinsdale Central 47, Downers North 37

Homewood-Flossmoor 71, Andrew 60

Hononegah 72, Rockford Jefferson 35

Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 46, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 45

Huntley 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 43

Illinois Lutheran 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 52

Illinois Valley Central 66, Princeton 65

Jacksonville Routt 74, Springfield Lutheran 34

Jerseyville Jersey 65, Bethalto Civic Memorial 41

Kankakee (McNamara) 57, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 49

Kewanee 58, Quest Academy 47

Knoxville 48, Sherrard 27

LaSalle-Peru 63, Plano 49

Lake Park 63, St. Charles East 38

Lake View 44, Steinmetz 42

Lawrenceville 57, Red Hill 30

Lemont 75, Argo 48

Leo 72, St. Ignatius 62

Lincoln 59, Stanford Olympia 35

Lincoln Park 88, Prosser 63

Lincoln Way Central 55, Lincoln-Way East 53, OT

Lisle (Benet Academy) 72, Joliet Catholic 37

Litchfield 60, Mulberry Grove 32

Lockport 69, Lincoln Way West 61

Lovejoy 54, Chester 50

Loyola 38, Providence 31

Manteno 46, Wilmington 33

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 67, Marist 35

Marion 53, Cahokia 51

Maroa-Forsyth 53, Clinton 42

Marshall Co., Ky. 76, Massac County 41

Mascoutah 56, Highland 47

Midland 65, Woodland 28

Moline 77, Galesburg 59

Momence 43, St. Anne 30

Monticello 59, Catlin (Salt Fork) 50

Morrison 59, Wethersfield 38

Morton 58, Rantoul 25

Mount Vernon 56, Carbondale 45

Mt. Carmel 67, Marshall 42

Naperville Central 61, Waubonsie Valley 58

Naperville North 47, Naperville Neuqua Valley 40

New Berlin 49, South County 36

New Trier 53, Maine South 25

Newark 78, Kirkland Hiawatha 29

Newton 55, Paris 48

Niles North 69, Maine East 37

Niles Notre Dame 52, Nazareth 44

Normal Community 57, Champaign Central 31

Normal West 70, Champaign Centennial 69

Norris City (NCOE) 74, Thompsonville 34

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 65, Galva 54

Northridge Prep 47, Schaumburg Christian 28

O’Fallon 69, Belleville West 43

Oak Forest 57, Reavis 27

Oak Park River Forest 66, Fenwick 52

Okaw Valley 48, Shelbyville 28

Olney (Richland County) 60, Robinson 40

Oswego 70, Plainfield North 66, OT

Oswego East 69, Minooka 59

Ottawa 52, Morris 39

Ottawa Marquette 80, Ashton-Franklin Center 38

Pana 71, Pawnee 26

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Milford 39

Pecatonica 53, Winnebago 52

Peoria (H.S.) 74, Urbana 67

Peoria Manual 69, Bloomington 54

Peotone 36, Coal City 25

Petersburg PORTA 50, Havana 38

Plainfield Central 49, Plainfield East 46

Prairie Ridge 55, McHenry 31

Prospect 42, Wheeling 37

Putnam County 47, Dwight 43

Quentin Road Bible School 61, Parkview Christian Academy 58

Quincy 70, East Moline United 39

Raymond Lincolnwood 55, Mount Olive 34

Richards 51, Bowen 50

Richwoods 52, Peoria Notre Dame 45

Riverdale 85, Aledo (Mercer County) 51

Riverside-Brookfield 78, IC Catholic 55

Rochelle 74, Kaneland 69

Rock Island 89, Geneseo 55

Rockford Boylan 52, Rockford East 49

Rolling Meadows 54, Hersey 28

Romeoville 55, Joliet West 50

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 66, Quincy Notre Dame 42

Sandoval 61, First Baptist Academy 41

Schaumburg 41, Palatine 37

Somonauk 58, DePue 41

St. Laurence 65, Montini 61

St. Patrick 60, St. Viator 46

St. Rita 68, De La Salle 58

Sterling 75, Rock Island Alleman 35

Streator 53, Lisle 47

Sycamore 63, Sandwich 39

Thornwood 68, Chicago Little Village 35

Tinley Park 79, Shepard 50

Warrensburg-Latham 63, Argenta-Oreana 25

Waterloo 61, Triad 36

Wayne City 84, Grayville 57

Wheaton Warrenville South 50, St. Charles North 23

Williamsville 51, Carlinville 26

Willowbrook 72, Hinsdale South 57

Winchester (West Central) 66, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 57

York 66, Proviso West 29

Aurora Christian Tournament=

St. Edward 60, Mooseheart 55

Carlyle Tournament=

Flora 47, Woodlawn 25

Greenville 60, Okawville 42

Duquoin Tournament=

DuQuoin 90, West Frankfort 68

Red Bud 67, Cairo 49

Goreville Tournament=

Anna-Jonesboro 53, Hardin County 52

Benton 49, Hamilton County 48

Goreville 72, Johnston City 66

St. Joseph-Ogden Tournament=

ALAH 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57

La Salette Notre Dame 48, Watseka (coop) 45

Trico/Murphysboro Tournament=

Murphysboro/Elverado 58, Harrisburg 36

Steeleville 69, Trico 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbia vs. East Alton-Wood River, ppd.

St. Bede vs. Mendota, ccd.

___

