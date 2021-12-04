GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beardstown 63, North Greene 36

Cary-Grove 53, Hampshire 37

Chester 63, Cobden 17

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 48, Phillips 40

Chicago (Ogden International) 39, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 6

Chicago (Soto) High School 38, Chicago Instituto Health Sciences Career Academy 6

Corliss 29, Julian 21

Dakota 39, Milledgeville 15

Decatur MacArthur 46, Normal University 43

Deerfield 77, Vernon Hills 30

Dixon 51, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 37

Evanston Township 65, Glenbrook South 49

Fremd 40, Barrington 39

Geneva 60, Glenbard North 21

Grant 60, Antioch 57

Grayslake Central 57, North Chicago 6

Hersey 59, Rolling Meadows 40

Hononegah 58, Rockford Jefferson 27

Hubbard 41, Tilden 7

Huntley 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 24

Hyde Park 68, Chicago Ag Science 43

Jacksonville 49, Eisenhower 30

Juarez 44, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 12

Lake Zurich 59, Waukegan 23

Mahomet-Seymour 78, Mt. Zion 19

Maine East 52, Niles North 26

Maine South 60, New Trier 58

Maine West 59, Highland Park 35

Mattoon 61, Lincoln 31

Morton 44, Canton 23

Mundelein 51, Zion Benton 30

Plainfield East 66, Plainfield Central 39

Plainfield North 53, Oswego 28

Plainfield South 44, Joliet Central 29

Prairie Ridge 53, McHenry 33

Prospect 47, Wheeling 14

Regina 53, North Shore Country Day 23

Rochester 52, Chatham Glenwood 26

Rockford Auburn 55, Machesney Park Harlem 44

Rockford Guilford 84, Belvidere 12

Schaumburg 41, Palatine 37

South Elgin 60, Larkin 18

Springfield 60, Springfield Southeast 36

St. Charles North 43, Wheaton Warrenville South 34

Stevenson 51, Libertyville 28

Taylorville 59, Charleston 29

Washington 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 46

Wauconda 42, Round Lake 40

Woodstock Marian 50, Westlake 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elgin vs. Bensenville (Fenton), ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/