Weekend’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday, Dec. 4 Top 25 College Football

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama, SEC championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Cincinnati vs. No. 16 Houston, AAC championship at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Oklahoma St. vs. No. 9 Baylor, Big-12 championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon.

No. 17 Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 Wake Forest, ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

No. 19 San Diego St. vs. Utah St., Mountain West championship at Carson, Calif., 3 p.m.

No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Appalachian St., Sun Belt Championship at Lafayette, La., 3:30 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s College Basketball

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Alabama, at Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Baylor vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Villanova vs. Saint Joseph’s, Noon

No. 10 Arkansas vs. UALR, 4 p.m.

No. 12 BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

No. 13 Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.

No. 17 UConn vs. Grambling St., 4 p.m.

No. 18 Memphis at Mississippi, Noon

No. 19 Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

No. 20 Southern Cal at Washington St., 6 p.m.

No. 21 Auburn vs. Yale, 2 p.m.

No. 22 Michigan St. vs. Toledo, 5 p.m.

No. 23 Wisconsin vs. Marquette, 12:30 p.m.

No. 24 Michigan vs. San Diego St., 1 p.m.

No. 25 Seton Hall vs. Nyack, Noon

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball

No. 5 Baylor vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.

No. 18 Oregon at Portland, 9 p.m.

No. 21 BYU at Utah, 7 p.m.

NBA

Denver at New York, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL

St. Louis at Florida, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

MLS Playoffs Western Conference

Portland vs. Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Other Events Golf

PGA – Hero World Challenge

LPGA – Q-Series

TENNIS Davis Cup Finals

Russian Tennis Federation vs. Germany, 7 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 Top 25 Men’s College Basketball

No. 11 Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball

No. 2 UConn vs. No 24 Notre Dame, Noon

No. 2 NC State vs. Elon, 2 p.m.

No. 8 Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

No. 9 Iowa vs. Michigan St., 4 p.m.

No. 10 Louisville vs. Belmont, Noon

No. 11 Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Michigan vs Akron, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Iowa St. vs. Longwood, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Texas at No. 17 Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

No. 16 Kentucky vs. Merrimack, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Ohio St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, Noon

No. 25 Florida St. vs. Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.

NFL

Arizona at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

NHL

San Jose at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

MLS Playoffs Eastern Conference

Philadelphia vs. New York City FC, 3 p.m.

Other Events Golf

PGA – Hero World Challenge

LPGA – Q-Series

AUTO RACING

FORMULA 1 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

TENNIS Davis Cup Finals

Croatia vs. winner Russian Tennis Federation/Germany, 7 a.m.