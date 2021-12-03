Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 60, Casey-Westfield 21

Amundsen 41, Steinmetz 8

Argo 50, Lemont 38

Aurora (West Aurora) 57, Yorkville 50, OT

Aurora Central Catholic 57, Kankakee (McNamara) 42

Beecher 47, Grant Park 35

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 75, Martinsville 12

Bethalto Civic Memorial 69, Jerseyville Jersey 37

Bloomington Central Catholic 61, LaSalle-Peru 43

Breese Mater Dei 47, Centralia 27

Brimfield 80, Annawan 31

Camp Point Central 41, Macomb 34

Carlyle 55, Chester 45

Century 62, Joppa 21

Chicago (Disney II) 29, Douglass 8

Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 38, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 24

Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 43, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 32

Clemente 33, Senn 26

Clinton 45, Tuscola 26

Colfax Ridgeview 44, LeRoy 39

Collinsville 52, Belleville East 31

De La Salle 61, Chicago Ag Science 31

DePue 34, Kirkland Hiawatha 20

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 37, Chicago (Christ the King) 19

Dieterich 48, Brownstown – St. Elmo 36

Downers North 55, Addison Trail 12

DuQuoin 52, Harrisburg 30

East Moline United 53, Sterling 19

Edwards County 46, Fairfield 24

Edwardsville 66, Alton 44

Effingham St. Anthony 62, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 23

El Paso-Gridley 40, Fisher 30

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 40, Wheaton Academy 30

Elmwood 55, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 38

Elverado 62, Johnston City 53

Eureka 40, Heyworth 35

Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Urbana 21

Fieldcrest 54, Downs Tri-Valley 18

Galena 44, Lanark Eastland 35

Geneseo 60, Galesburg 52

Graves Co., Ky. 64, Massac County 38

Hamilton County 45, Flora 21

Harvest Christian Academy 45, Schaumburg Christian 41

Harvey Thornton 51, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 47

Henry 37, Seneca 25

Hillcrest 62, Oak Lawn Richards 60

Hillsboro 60, Greenville 22

Hinsdale Central 64, Romeoville 49

Hope Academy 70, Skokie (Ida Crown) 25

IC Catholic 52, Elmwood Park 21

Illini West (Carthage) 75, Rushville-Industry 12

Jacksonville Routt 55, Concord (Triopia) 19

Knoxville 61, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 46

Lawrenceville 44, Red Hill 36

Liberty 69, Highland 68

Lincoln Way West 58, Kankakee 48

Marengo 41, Rockford Christian 39

Maroa-Forsyth 37, Champaign St. Thomas More 25

Marshall 29, Mt. Carmel 27

Mascoutah 61, Highland 46

McGivney Catholic High School 36, Granite City 34

Mendon Unity 63, Biggsville West Central 30

Midwest Central 45, Lewistown 38

Minooka 53, Oswego East 42

Moline 47, Rock Island 25

Momence 42, Illinois Lutheran 37

Monmouth-Roseville 55, Wethersfield 33

Monticello 43, Mt. Pulaski 41

Morrison 62, Riverdale 36

Mother McAuley 48, Sandburg 39

Moweaqua Central A&M 41, Macon Meridian 27

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 85, West Prairie 32

Naperville Central 63, Waubonsie Valley 55

Neoga 51, North Clay 28

New Athens 46, Valmeyer 26

Newark 47, Hinckley-Big Rock 43

Nokomis 37, Springfield Lutheran 36

Normal Community 56, Eisenhower 13

Normal West 70, Pontiac 45

O’Fallon 60, Belleville West 52

Oak Forest 53, Reavis 46

Oak Lawn Community 58, Thornton Fractional North 25

Olney (Richland County) 47, Robinson 41

Orion 58, Erie/Prophetstown 55

Orr 41, Wells 4

Ottawa Marquette 50, Midland 29

Peoria Notre Dame 55, Bloomington 21

Peotone 71, Streator 29

Petersburg PORTA 71, Pawnee 4

Piasa Southwestern 34, Litchfield 23

Pleasant Plains 49, Auburn 13

Pope County 45, Galatia 18

Princeton 40, Hall 36

Quincy 40, Rock Island Alleman 27

Quincy Notre Dame 83, Warsaw West Hancock 31

Reed-Custer 36, Manteno 27

Rickover Naval 36, Chicago Phoenix Academy 16

River Forest Trinity 45, Oak Park River Forest 32

Roanoke-Benson 46, Dwight 20

Rosary 49, St. Edward 41

Salem 35, Breese Central 19

Schurz 35, Collins Academy 9

Serena 28, Earlville 23

Shelbyville 48, Sullivan 32

Sherrard 39, Rockridge 11

Somonauk 52, Aurora Math-Science 24

South County 34, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 24

South Fork 63, Raymond Lincolnwood 22

St. Francis 47, Westmont 19

St. Viator 56, Hinsdale South 27

Stanford Olympia 34, Farmington 33

Sycamore 60, Sandwich 14

Tolono Unity 52, Villa Grove/Heritage 17

Tremont 48, Illinois Valley Central 45

Trenton Wesclin 57, Sparta 33

Triad 49, Waterloo 42

Urbana University 73, DeLand-Weldon 32

Vienna 61, Trico 27

Warrensburg-Latham 46, Decatur St. Teresa 30

Westinghouse 53, Chicago (Lane) 45

Wheaton North 65, Downers South 50

Whitney Young 70, Chicago (Jones) 18

Williamsville 50, Athens 38

Willows 49, Francis Parker 20

Woodlawn 45, Pinckneyville 35

Yorkville Christian 61, South Beloit 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Von Steuben vs. Chicago (Clark), ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/