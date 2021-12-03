Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 60, Casey-Westfield 21
Amundsen 41, Steinmetz 8
Argo 50, Lemont 38
Aurora (West Aurora) 57, Yorkville 50, OT
Aurora Central Catholic 57, Kankakee (McNamara) 42
Beecher 47, Grant Park 35
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 75, Martinsville 12
Bethalto Civic Memorial 69, Jerseyville Jersey 37
Bloomington Central Catholic 61, LaSalle-Peru 43
Breese Mater Dei 47, Centralia 27
Brimfield 80, Annawan 31
Camp Point Central 41, Macomb 34
Carlyle 55, Chester 45
Century 62, Joppa 21
Chicago (Disney II) 29, Douglass 8
Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 38, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 24
Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 43, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 32
Clemente 33, Senn 26
Clinton 45, Tuscola 26
Colfax Ridgeview 44, LeRoy 39
Collinsville 52, Belleville East 31
De La Salle 61, Chicago Ag Science 31
DePue 34, Kirkland Hiawatha 20
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 37, Chicago (Christ the King) 19
Dieterich 48, Brownstown – St. Elmo 36
Downers North 55, Addison Trail 12
DuQuoin 52, Harrisburg 30
East Moline United 53, Sterling 19
Edwards County 46, Fairfield 24
Edwardsville 66, Alton 44
Effingham St. Anthony 62, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 23
El Paso-Gridley 40, Fisher 30
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 40, Wheaton Academy 30
Elmwood 55, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 38
Elverado 62, Johnston City 53
Eureka 40, Heyworth 35
Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Urbana 21
Fieldcrest 54, Downs Tri-Valley 18
Galena 44, Lanark Eastland 35
Geneseo 60, Galesburg 52
Graves Co., Ky. 64, Massac County 38
Hamilton County 45, Flora 21
Harvest Christian Academy 45, Schaumburg Christian 41
Harvey Thornton 51, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 47
Henry 37, Seneca 25
Hillcrest 62, Oak Lawn Richards 60
Hillsboro 60, Greenville 22
Hinsdale Central 64, Romeoville 49
Hope Academy 70, Skokie (Ida Crown) 25
IC Catholic 52, Elmwood Park 21
Illini West (Carthage) 75, Rushville-Industry 12
Jacksonville Routt 55, Concord (Triopia) 19
Knoxville 61, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 46
Lawrenceville 44, Red Hill 36
Liberty 69, Highland 68
Lincoln Way West 58, Kankakee 48
Marengo 41, Rockford Christian 39
Maroa-Forsyth 37, Champaign St. Thomas More 25
Marshall 29, Mt. Carmel 27
Mascoutah 61, Highland 46
McGivney Catholic High School 36, Granite City 34
Mendon Unity 63, Biggsville West Central 30
Midwest Central 45, Lewistown 38
Minooka 53, Oswego East 42
Moline 47, Rock Island 25
Momence 42, Illinois Lutheran 37
Monmouth-Roseville 55, Wethersfield 33
Monticello 43, Mt. Pulaski 41
Morrison 62, Riverdale 36
Mother McAuley 48, Sandburg 39
Moweaqua Central A&M 41, Macon Meridian 27
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 85, West Prairie 32
Naperville Central 63, Waubonsie Valley 55
Neoga 51, North Clay 28
New Athens 46, Valmeyer 26
Newark 47, Hinckley-Big Rock 43
Nokomis 37, Springfield Lutheran 36
Normal Community 56, Eisenhower 13
Normal West 70, Pontiac 45
O’Fallon 60, Belleville West 52
Oak Forest 53, Reavis 46
Oak Lawn Community 58, Thornton Fractional North 25
Olney (Richland County) 47, Robinson 41
Orion 58, Erie/Prophetstown 55
Orr 41, Wells 4
Ottawa Marquette 50, Midland 29
Peoria Notre Dame 55, Bloomington 21
Peotone 71, Streator 29
Petersburg PORTA 71, Pawnee 4
Piasa Southwestern 34, Litchfield 23
Pleasant Plains 49, Auburn 13
Pope County 45, Galatia 18
Princeton 40, Hall 36
Quincy 40, Rock Island Alleman 27
Quincy Notre Dame 83, Warsaw West Hancock 31
Reed-Custer 36, Manteno 27
Rickover Naval 36, Chicago Phoenix Academy 16
River Forest Trinity 45, Oak Park River Forest 32
Roanoke-Benson 46, Dwight 20
Rosary 49, St. Edward 41
Salem 35, Breese Central 19
Schurz 35, Collins Academy 9
Serena 28, Earlville 23
Shelbyville 48, Sullivan 32
Sherrard 39, Rockridge 11
Somonauk 52, Aurora Math-Science 24
South County 34, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 24
South Fork 63, Raymond Lincolnwood 22
St. Francis 47, Westmont 19
St. Viator 56, Hinsdale South 27
Stanford Olympia 34, Farmington 33
Sycamore 60, Sandwich 14
Tolono Unity 52, Villa Grove/Heritage 17
Tremont 48, Illinois Valley Central 45
Trenton Wesclin 57, Sparta 33
Triad 49, Waterloo 42
Urbana University 73, DeLand-Weldon 32
Vienna 61, Trico 27
Warrensburg-Latham 46, Decatur St. Teresa 30
Westinghouse 53, Chicago (Lane) 45
Wheaton North 65, Downers South 50
Whitney Young 70, Chicago (Jones) 18
Williamsville 50, Athens 38
Willows 49, Francis Parker 20
Woodlawn 45, Pinckneyville 35
Yorkville Christian 61, South Beloit 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Von Steuben vs. Chicago (Clark), ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/