The Animal Shelter Society Selects Ms. Willow as Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society announces Ms. Willow as pet of the week.

Ms. Willow only has one eye, but does not let that discourage her says, April Cohagen-Gibson, General Manager at the Animal Shelter Society. She believes Willow lost her eye due to being struck by a car.

“Our vet staff was able to save her. We did have to remove her right eye, but she does not let it hinder her. She’s very loving, she’s very cuddly, she does well with animals, other animals, other felines, other k-9’s and she’s just a super cat,” Cohagen-Gibson stated.

Willow has been in the animal shelter for about a six weeks and with her nature, and great personality, she has adapted well and will be sure to adapt well with any family.

Cohagen-Gibson added that Animal Shelter Society will also be having their 2nd Annual Santa Paw Supply Drive tomorrow, where residents can drop off essential supplies.

“We’re going to be here at the Shelter from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You just drive through, say hello and I heard a rumor that the big fella is going to be here with candy canes,” Cohagen-Gibson said. “We’re in need of liquid laundry detergent, pill pockets, bleach, kit chaw for little felines like Ms. Willow.”

Cohagen-Gibson said they are super excited to see everyone and want to thank all the supporters in the community.

To view a the full list of what is needed for the Santa Paw Supply Drive, you can visit the website at the animalsheltersociety.org. If interested in adopting Ms. Willow or any other cat, dog, or other animal, please view the website and complete an application.