Photo With Santa is Now Available at The Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This year Santa Claus will be arriving at Colony Square Mall to take pictures with all the families and nice kids.

Santa will be located in the mall starting today and everyday now through Christmas Eve. Jessica Brailer, General Manager at the Colony Square Mall gives more information on how kids can take photos with Santa.

“His schedule does vary by day of the week and this weekend he is here starting at noon each day. We do have the option for guest to make a reservation online ahead of time and they can do so by clicking the link on the malls website or by scanning the QR code, which is located at posters throughout the mall,” Brailer stated.

Walk ups are always welcomed as reservations are not required, Brailer added.

With COVID still an issue throughout the county, Bailer talked about the new social distance guideline options they have available.

“We do have traditional photo options available as well as social distance options,” Brailer said. “So guest are welcome to participate in which ever option they feel most comfortable and those options include either a masks photo or an unmasked photo.”

Brailer mentioned that Santa’s friends, Rudolph, Frosty the Snowman and the Elves, will be at the mall tomorrow morning along with complementary face painting until 11:30 a.m. and then starting at noon, Santa will be available for visits.

In addition, the mall will also be having their only Pet Photo night this coming Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

To view the full schedule for pictures with Santa, please visit the website at colonysquaremall.com.