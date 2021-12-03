NKU, Ft. Wayne seek first conference win

Northern Kentucky (2-4, 0-1) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (3-4, 0-1)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on Purdue Fort Wayne as both teams look for its first Horizon win of the season. Northern Kentucky came up short in a 72-58 game at Cleveland State in its last outing. Purdue Fort Wayne lost 86-73 loss at home against Wright State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: The versatile Jarred Godfrey is averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists to lead the charge for the Mastodons. Complementing Godfrey is Ra Kpedi, who is maintaining an average of 13 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Norse have been led by Trevon Faulkner, who is averaging 12.3 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Godfrey has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last three games. Godfrey has 24 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mastodons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Norse. Purdue Fort Wayne has 39 assists on 83 field goals (47 percent) across its past three contests while Northern Kentucky has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne is ranked first among Horizon teams with an average of 75.3 points per game. The Mastodons have averaged 78.7 points per game over their last three games.

