Muskies Roll Past Crooksville

It wasn’t softball, but rather the John Glenn Muskies boys basketball team that was doing the dominating, routing Crooksville 69-34. John Glenn, who fell in somber fashion Tuesday night to New Philadelphia 47-46, was seeking their first win of the season Friday.

Sophomore center Caleb Larrick was a nightmare to defend all night as he controlled the boards with double digit rebounds and scoring down low in the paint. Larrick had twelve points overall.

Junior Wing Nathan Walker led John Glenn in scoring and three pointers with 16 points on the night. Walker was instrumental in John Glenn’s 27-5 lead midway through the first quarter. By halftime, it was all Muskies leading 39-17.

The third and final quarters featured a flurry of what transpired in the first and second quarter with Larrick controlling the paint and out rebounding practically the entire Crooksville Ceramics roster. The Muskies totaled ten three pointers as a team. John Glenn controlled the time of possession throughout both the third and fourth quarters, and maintained a lead of at least 20+ points at all times midway through the first quarter.

The Muskies advance to 1-1 on the season and will face Coshocton Tuesday, December, 7th at 7:30pm.