Marist, Rider seek first conference win

Marist (2-4, 0-1) vs. Rider (3-6, 0-0)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Rider as both teams look for its first MAAC win of the season. Marist came up short in a 78-71 game at home to Iona on Wednesday. Rider lost 75-51 at Mississippi on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Rider’s Dwight Murray Jr., Dimencio Vaughn and Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson have collectively accounted for 48 percent of all Broncs scoring this season, although that number has dropped to 37 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Murray has directly created 41 percent of all Rider field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Broncs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Foxes. Rider has an assist on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Marist has assists on 24 of 80 field goals (30 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MAAC teams. The Broncs have turned the ball over only 12.4 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com