BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 70, Youngs. East 45

Alliance Marlington 75, Carrollton 36

Amherst Steele 73, N. Ridgeville 57

Arlington 60, Arcadia 23

Batavia 65, New Richmond 49

Bellaire 59, Cambridge 46

Bellbrook 69, Eaton 49

Bethel-Tate 70, Williamsburg 66

Bishop Ready 46, Cols. St. Charles 42

Bishop Watterson 39, Bishop Hartley 28

Botkins 60, Anna 43

Bradford 59, New Paris National Trail 46

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 60, Mayfield 52

Bridgeport 68, Beallsville 66

Bristol 62, Warren Lordstown 18

Brookfield 51, Hubbard 48

Brunswick 68, Bay Village Bay 52

Byesville Meadowbrook 79, Philo 50

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64, Richmond Edison 25

Caledonia River Valley 68, Bellville Clear Fork 46

Campbell Memorial 80, Kinsman Badger 66

Can. Glenoak 73, Massillon Perry 42

Can. South 58, Can. Cent. Cath. 42

Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Orrville 45

Castalia Margaretta 66, Willard 56

Chagrin Falls Kenston 57, Macedonia Nordonia 41

Chillicothe Unioto 47, Logan 46

Cin. Anderson 52, Loveland 48

Cin. Country Day 57, Cin. Christian 43

Cin. Mariemont 78, Cin. Madeira 72

Cin. Mt. Healthy 60, Cin. Aiken 38

Cin. Princeton 67, Cin. Oak Hills 52

Cin. Purcell Marian 84, Norwood 42

Cin. Sycamore 63, Middletown 50

Cin. Turpin 48, Morrow Little Miami 37

Cin. Walnut Hills 63, Kings Mills Kings 49

Cle. Hts. 66, Garfield Hts. 50

Cle. Hts. 66, Garrettsville Garfield 50

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 31, Cle. Cent. Cath. 25

Cle. St. Ignatius 63, Gates Mills Gilmour 45

Cle. VASJ 55, Mentor Lake Cath. 37

Cols. DeSales 62, Johnstown 34

Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Hilliard Bradley 43

Columbia Station Columbia 66, Lorain Clearview 43

Columbus Grove 51, Ottoville 42

Cornerstone Christian 75, Elyria Open Door 62

Cortland Maplewood 61, E. Palestine 36

Creston Norwayne 65, Jeromesville Hillsdale 45

Crown City S. Gallia 47, Bidwell River Valley 46

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Navarre Fairless 40

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 80, Chardon NDCL 33

Dalton 67, Doylestown Chippewa 61

Day. Northridge 50, Casstown Miami E. 48

Day. Oakwood 68, Brookville 40

Defiance 60, Paulding 48

Defiance Tinora 33, Delta 26

Delaware Buckeye Valley 67, Cols. Mifflin 41

Delaware Hayes 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 38

Delphos Jefferson 49, Sherwood Fairview 40

Dover 55, Vincent Warren 47

Dresden Tri-Valley 70, McConnelsville Morgan 41

Dublin Coffman 58, Powell Olentangy Liberty 47

Dublin Jerome 62, Thomas Worthington 58

Elyria 43, Berea-Midpark 40

Fairfield 68, Cin. Colerain 18

Fayetteville-Perry 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 58

Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, Van Buren 38

Ft. Loramie 39, Jackson Center 36

Gahanna Lincoln 79, Galloway Westland 31

Gallipolis Gallia 50, Athens 34

Garrettsville Garfield 68, Windham 63

Georgetown 75, Blanchester 42

Gibsonburg 71, Lakeside Danbury 53

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 65, Bowerston Conotton Valley 31

Greenfield McClain 55, Chillicothe 35

Greenwich S. Cent. 66, New London 44

Grove City Cent. Crossing 48, Lancaster 46

Hamler Patrick Henry 43, Defiance Ayersville 42

Hannibal River 50, Steubenville 37

Hanoverton United 58, Wellsville 52

Haviland Wayne Trace 64, Bryan 29

Heartland Christian 74, Leetonia 38

Hicksville 46, Continental 28

Hilliard Davidson 47, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44

Howard E. Knox 44, Cardington-Lincoln 20

Huber Hts. Wayne 59, Miamisburg 53

Huron 58, Milan Edison 33

Jefferson Area 86, Geneva 55

Kalida 29, Delphos St. John’s 23

Kent Roosevelt 38, Hudson 34

Kettering Alter 58, Cin. Moeller 51, OT

Kettering Fairmont 55, Clayton Northmont 44

Kidron Cent. Christian 54, Mansfield Christian 45

LaGrange Keystone 69, Wellington 39

Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Albany Alexander 44

Lebanon 70, Milford 49

Lees Creek E. Clinton 50, Manchester 48

Legacy Christian 60, Day. Jefferson 12

Leipsic 72, Dola Hardin Northern 59

Lewis Center Olentangy 58, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 49, OT

Lewistown Indian Lake 67, West Salem Northwestern 48

Lexington 73, Ashland 71

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 84, Hamilton 70

Lima Shawnee 66, Convoy Crestview 58

Lima Sr. 63, Findlay 49

Lisbon David Anderson 63, Jefferson County Christian 52

London Madison Plains 40, S. Charleston SE 32

Loudonville 57, Mansfield St. Peter’s 38

Louisville 61, Canfield S. Range 39

Louisville Aquinas 70, Hartville Lake Center Christian 50

Lowellville 73, Girard 68

Lucas 55, Crestline 43

Lucasville Valley 80, McDermott Scioto NW 53

Malvern 57, Sugarcreek Garaway 38

Mansfield Sr. 59, Wooster 48

Marion Harding 68, Galion 29

Martins Ferry 50, Belmont Union Local 40

Marysville 62, Hilliard Darby 56, 2OT

Massillon Tuslaw 64, Wooster Triway 41

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 63, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

Mechanicsburg 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 47

Millbury Lake 51, Fostoria 50

Miller City 62, Holgate 32

Milton-Union 47, Sidney Lehman 25

Monroe 61, Germantown Valley View 52

Mt. Gilead 57, Fredericktown 40

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 61, Ft. Jennings 45

N. Can. Hoover 49, Massillon Jackson 46

N. Royalton 66, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 44

Napoleon 52, Maumee 41

New Albany 59, Grove City 44

New Boston Glenwood 75, Portsmouth Sciotoville 52

New Bremen 52, Celina 30

New Carlisle Tecumseh 57, Bellefontaine 42

New Concord John Glenn 69, Crooksville 34

New Lebanon Dixie 59, Ansonia 50

New Philadelphia 69, Marietta 33

Newark 47, Pickerington Cent. 42

North Intl 72, Liberty Christian Academy 45

Norton 57, Akr. Coventry 54

Olmsted Falls 71, Grafton Midview 48

Ontario 50, Sparta Highland 34

Painesville Riverside 79, Independence 57

Parma 65, Garfield Hts. Trinity 55

Pemberville Eastwood 61, Elmore Woodmore 23

Peninsula Woodridge 63, Akr. Springfield 59

Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, London 30

Pomeroy Meigs 80, Belpre 76

RULH 66, Peebles 58

Ravenna 61, Mogadore Field 47

Reading 56, Cin. Deer Park 53

Richwood N. Union 49, St. Paris Graham 48

Rittman 51, Apple Creek Waynedale 46, OT

Rootstown 60, Mogadore 57

Rossford 54, Bloomdale Elmwood 37

Russia 82, Houston 43

Salem 46, Minerva 34

Sandusky 63, Bellevue 62

Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, W. Union 11

Seaman N. Adams 62, Lynchburg-Clay 52

Shadyside 43, Rayland Buckeye 33

Sheffield Brookside 74, Oberlin Firelands 59

Southeastern 56, McArthur Vinton County 50

Spencerville 52, Elida 41

Spring. Cath. Cent. 65, Cedarville 50

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 61, Day. Miami Valley 21

Spring. Shawnee 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 51

Springboro 51, Beavercreek 45

St. Marys Memorial 56, St. Henry 22

Streetsboro 51, Lodi Cloverleaf 39

Swanton 41, Metamora Evergreen 28

Sylvania Northview 66, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 43

Sylvania Southview 65, Bowling Green 59

Tallmadge 57, Akr. Firestone 39

Thornville Sheridan 45, Coshocton 38

Tiffin Calvert 50, Old Fort 47

Tiffin Columbian 57, Norwalk 52

Tipp City Bethel 86, DeGraff Riverside 63

Tipp City Tippecanoe 68, Xenia 58

Tol. St. John’s 62, Tol. St. Francis 39

Tol. Whitmer 86, Fremont Ross 70

Troy Christian 57, Covington 35

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 70, Uhrichsville Claymont 46

Uniontown Lake 44, Can. McKinley 39

Urbana 63, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 38

Van Wert 48, Rockford Parkway 43

Vandalia Butler 42, Riverside Stebbins 40

Vanlue 60, Cory-Rawson 53

Vienna Mathews 63, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 43

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 71, Newton Local 58

W. Chester Lakota W. 71, Mason 50

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, E. Can. 36

W. Liberty-Salem 46, Milford Center Fairbanks 44

Wapakoneta 47, Minster 24

Warren Champion 50, Niles McKinley 48

Warren Harding 65, Youngs. Liberty 57

Warren Howland 63, Cortland Lakeview 46

Warsaw River View 56, New Lexington 51

Waynesville 57, Carlisle 38

Wellston 64, Chillicothe Huntington 57

Westerville N. 73, Cols. Franklin Hts. 34

Westerville S. 53, Dublin Scioto 32

Willoughby S. 53, Cle. Benedictine 31

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 38

Worthington Kilbourne 75, Canal Winchester 62

Yellow Springs 55, Day. Christian 50

Youngs. Boardman 50, Youngs. Chaney High School 49

Youngs. Mooney 62, Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 28

Zanesville Maysville 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 51

32nd Annual Jaguar Invitational=

Caldwell 65, Andrews Osborne Academy 52

Cols. Wellington 51, Cols. Patriot Prep 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. Wilmington, ppd.

Cuyahoga Falls vs. Akr. North, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/