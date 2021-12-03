BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 70, Youngs. East 45
Alliance Marlington 75, Carrollton 36
Amherst Steele 73, N. Ridgeville 57
Arlington 60, Arcadia 23
Batavia 65, New Richmond 49
Bellaire 59, Cambridge 46
Bellbrook 69, Eaton 49
Bethel-Tate 70, Williamsburg 66
Bishop Ready 46, Cols. St. Charles 42
Bishop Watterson 39, Bishop Hartley 28
Botkins 60, Anna 43
Bradford 59, New Paris National Trail 46
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 60, Mayfield 52
Bridgeport 68, Beallsville 66
Bristol 62, Warren Lordstown 18
Brookfield 51, Hubbard 48
Brunswick 68, Bay Village Bay 52
Byesville Meadowbrook 79, Philo 50
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64, Richmond Edison 25
Caledonia River Valley 68, Bellville Clear Fork 46
Campbell Memorial 80, Kinsman Badger 66
Can. Glenoak 73, Massillon Perry 42
Can. South 58, Can. Cent. Cath. 42
Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Orrville 45
Castalia Margaretta 66, Willard 56
Chagrin Falls Kenston 57, Macedonia Nordonia 41
Chillicothe Unioto 47, Logan 46
Cin. Anderson 52, Loveland 48
Cin. Country Day 57, Cin. Christian 43
Cin. Mariemont 78, Cin. Madeira 72
Cin. Mt. Healthy 60, Cin. Aiken 38
Cin. Princeton 67, Cin. Oak Hills 52
Cin. Purcell Marian 84, Norwood 42
Cin. Sycamore 63, Middletown 50
Cin. Turpin 48, Morrow Little Miami 37
Cin. Walnut Hills 63, Kings Mills Kings 49
Cle. Hts. 66, Garfield Hts. 50
Cle. Hts. 66, Garrettsville Garfield 50
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 31, Cle. Cent. Cath. 25
Cle. St. Ignatius 63, Gates Mills Gilmour 45
Cle. VASJ 55, Mentor Lake Cath. 37
Cols. DeSales 62, Johnstown 34
Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Hilliard Bradley 43
Columbia Station Columbia 66, Lorain Clearview 43
Columbus Grove 51, Ottoville 42
Cornerstone Christian 75, Elyria Open Door 62
Cortland Maplewood 61, E. Palestine 36
Creston Norwayne 65, Jeromesville Hillsdale 45
Crown City S. Gallia 47, Bidwell River Valley 46
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Navarre Fairless 40
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 80, Chardon NDCL 33
Dalton 67, Doylestown Chippewa 61
Day. Northridge 50, Casstown Miami E. 48
Day. Oakwood 68, Brookville 40
Defiance 60, Paulding 48
Defiance Tinora 33, Delta 26
Delaware Buckeye Valley 67, Cols. Mifflin 41
Delaware Hayes 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 38
Delphos Jefferson 49, Sherwood Fairview 40
Dover 55, Vincent Warren 47
Dresden Tri-Valley 70, McConnelsville Morgan 41
Dublin Coffman 58, Powell Olentangy Liberty 47
Dublin Jerome 62, Thomas Worthington 58
Elyria 43, Berea-Midpark 40
Fairfield 68, Cin. Colerain 18
Fayetteville-Perry 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 58
Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, Van Buren 38
Ft. Loramie 39, Jackson Center 36
Gahanna Lincoln 79, Galloway Westland 31
Gallipolis Gallia 50, Athens 34
Garrettsville Garfield 68, Windham 63
Georgetown 75, Blanchester 42
Gibsonburg 71, Lakeside Danbury 53
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 65, Bowerston Conotton Valley 31
Greenfield McClain 55, Chillicothe 35
Greenwich S. Cent. 66, New London 44
Grove City Cent. Crossing 48, Lancaster 46
Hamler Patrick Henry 43, Defiance Ayersville 42
Hannibal River 50, Steubenville 37
Hanoverton United 58, Wellsville 52
Haviland Wayne Trace 64, Bryan 29
Heartland Christian 74, Leetonia 38
Hicksville 46, Continental 28
Hilliard Davidson 47, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44
Howard E. Knox 44, Cardington-Lincoln 20
Huber Hts. Wayne 59, Miamisburg 53
Huron 58, Milan Edison 33
Jefferson Area 86, Geneva 55
Kalida 29, Delphos St. John’s 23
Kent Roosevelt 38, Hudson 34
Kettering Alter 58, Cin. Moeller 51, OT
Kettering Fairmont 55, Clayton Northmont 44
Kidron Cent. Christian 54, Mansfield Christian 45
LaGrange Keystone 69, Wellington 39
Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Albany Alexander 44
Lebanon 70, Milford 49
Lees Creek E. Clinton 50, Manchester 48
Legacy Christian 60, Day. Jefferson 12
Leipsic 72, Dola Hardin Northern 59
Lewis Center Olentangy 58, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 49, OT
Lewistown Indian Lake 67, West Salem Northwestern 48
Lexington 73, Ashland 71
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 84, Hamilton 70
Lima Shawnee 66, Convoy Crestview 58
Lima Sr. 63, Findlay 49
Lisbon David Anderson 63, Jefferson County Christian 52
London Madison Plains 40, S. Charleston SE 32
Loudonville 57, Mansfield St. Peter’s 38
Louisville 61, Canfield S. Range 39
Louisville Aquinas 70, Hartville Lake Center Christian 50
Lowellville 73, Girard 68
Lucas 55, Crestline 43
Lucasville Valley 80, McDermott Scioto NW 53
Malvern 57, Sugarcreek Garaway 38
Mansfield Sr. 59, Wooster 48
Marion Harding 68, Galion 29
Martins Ferry 50, Belmont Union Local 40
Marysville 62, Hilliard Darby 56, 2OT
Massillon Tuslaw 64, Wooster Triway 41
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 63, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38
Mechanicsburg 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 47
Millbury Lake 51, Fostoria 50
Miller City 62, Holgate 32
Milton-Union 47, Sidney Lehman 25
Monroe 61, Germantown Valley View 52
Mt. Gilead 57, Fredericktown 40
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 61, Ft. Jennings 45
N. Can. Hoover 49, Massillon Jackson 46
N. Royalton 66, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 44
Napoleon 52, Maumee 41
New Albany 59, Grove City 44
New Boston Glenwood 75, Portsmouth Sciotoville 52
New Bremen 52, Celina 30
New Carlisle Tecumseh 57, Bellefontaine 42
New Concord John Glenn 69, Crooksville 34
New Lebanon Dixie 59, Ansonia 50
New Philadelphia 69, Marietta 33
Newark 47, Pickerington Cent. 42
North Intl 72, Liberty Christian Academy 45
Norton 57, Akr. Coventry 54
Olmsted Falls 71, Grafton Midview 48
Ontario 50, Sparta Highland 34
Painesville Riverside 79, Independence 57
Parma 65, Garfield Hts. Trinity 55
Pemberville Eastwood 61, Elmore Woodmore 23
Peninsula Woodridge 63, Akr. Springfield 59
Plain City Jonathan Alder 49, London 30
Pomeroy Meigs 80, Belpre 76
RULH 66, Peebles 58
Ravenna 61, Mogadore Field 47
Reading 56, Cin. Deer Park 53
Richwood N. Union 49, St. Paris Graham 48
Rittman 51, Apple Creek Waynedale 46, OT
Rootstown 60, Mogadore 57
Rossford 54, Bloomdale Elmwood 37
Russia 82, Houston 43
Salem 46, Minerva 34
Sandusky 63, Bellevue 62
Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, W. Union 11
Seaman N. Adams 62, Lynchburg-Clay 52
Shadyside 43, Rayland Buckeye 33
Sheffield Brookside 74, Oberlin Firelands 59
Southeastern 56, McArthur Vinton County 50
Spencerville 52, Elida 41
Spring. Cath. Cent. 65, Cedarville 50
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 61, Day. Miami Valley 21
Spring. Shawnee 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 51
Springboro 51, Beavercreek 45
St. Marys Memorial 56, St. Henry 22
Streetsboro 51, Lodi Cloverleaf 39
Swanton 41, Metamora Evergreen 28
Sylvania Northview 66, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 43
Sylvania Southview 65, Bowling Green 59
Tallmadge 57, Akr. Firestone 39
Thornville Sheridan 45, Coshocton 38
Tiffin Calvert 50, Old Fort 47
Tiffin Columbian 57, Norwalk 52
Tipp City Bethel 86, DeGraff Riverside 63
Tipp City Tippecanoe 68, Xenia 58
Tol. St. John’s 62, Tol. St. Francis 39
Tol. Whitmer 86, Fremont Ross 70
Troy Christian 57, Covington 35
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 70, Uhrichsville Claymont 46
Uniontown Lake 44, Can. McKinley 39
Urbana 63, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 38
Van Wert 48, Rockford Parkway 43
Vandalia Butler 42, Riverside Stebbins 40
Vanlue 60, Cory-Rawson 53
Vienna Mathews 63, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 43
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 71, Newton Local 58
W. Chester Lakota W. 71, Mason 50
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, E. Can. 36
W. Liberty-Salem 46, Milford Center Fairbanks 44
Wapakoneta 47, Minster 24
Warren Champion 50, Niles McKinley 48
Warren Harding 65, Youngs. Liberty 57
Warren Howland 63, Cortland Lakeview 46
Warsaw River View 56, New Lexington 51
Waynesville 57, Carlisle 38
Wellston 64, Chillicothe Huntington 57
Westerville N. 73, Cols. Franklin Hts. 34
Westerville S. 53, Dublin Scioto 32
Willoughby S. 53, Cle. Benedictine 31
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 38
Worthington Kilbourne 75, Canal Winchester 62
Yellow Springs 55, Day. Christian 50
Youngs. Boardman 50, Youngs. Chaney High School 49
Youngs. Mooney 62, Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 28
Zanesville Maysville 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 51
32nd Annual Jaguar Invitational=
Caldwell 65, Andrews Osborne Academy 52
Cols. Wellington 51, Cols. Patriot Prep 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. Wilmington, ppd.
Cuyahoga Falls vs. Akr. North, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/