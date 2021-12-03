GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashville Teays Valley 49, Amanda-Clearcreek 17

Attica Seneca E. 68, Carey 42

Bloom-Carroll 45, Baltimore Liberty Union 34

Brooklyn 55, Orwell Grand Valley 49

Can. Heritage Christian 39, Christian Community School 32

Can. McKinley 44, Uniontown Lake 33

Canal Winchester 59, Worthington Kilbourne 34

Chesterland W. Geauga 51, Geneva 36

Cle. Max Hayes 52, Cle. JFK 26

Cols. Africentric 64, Cols. Eastmoor 21

Cols. Bexley 67, Gahanna Cols. Academy 51

Cols. Independence 47, Cols. Walnut Ridge 6

Cols. Northland 61, Cols. Beechcroft 26

Cols. School for Girls 34, Delaware Buckeye Valley 24

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Hilliard Bradley 38

Cuyahoga Hts. 43, Burton Berkshire 34

Delaware Hayes 43, Sunbury Big Walnut 41

Dublin Coffman 52, Powell Olentangy Liberty 36

Edgerton 30, Archbold 25

Gahanna Lincoln 79, Galloway Westland 31

Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Wickliffe 28

Gates Mills Hawken 48, Painesville Harvey 28

Granville 58, Pataskala Licking Hts. 16

Grove City Christian 32, Corning Miller 19

Hilliard Davidson 54, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37

Huron 49, Milan Edison 39

Independence 52, Middlefield Cardinal 35

Johnstown 39, Heath 25

Kirtland 48, Rocky River Lutheran W. 33

Lancaster 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 23

Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, Circleville 32

Lewis Center Olentangy 48, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29

Linsly, W.Va. 53, Bellaire 28

Mansfield Temple Christian 47, Medina Christian Academy 14

Mantua Crestwood 45, Richmond Hts. 34

Marysville 35, Hilliard Darby 32

New Albany 50, Grove City 21

New Hope Christian 66, Fairview, Ky. 24

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 69, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43

Newark 59, Pickerington Cent. 49

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41, Newark Licking Valley 35

Perry 40, Chagrin Falls 21

Reynoldsburg 70, Groveport-Madison 21

Stryker 39, W. Unity Hilltop 37

Tree of Life 57, Shekinah Christian 13

Westerville N. 48, Cols. Franklin Hts. 12

Westerville S. 46, Dublin Scioto 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cornerstone Christian vs. Willoughby S., ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/