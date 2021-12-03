GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashville Teays Valley 49, Amanda-Clearcreek 17
Attica Seneca E. 68, Carey 42
Bloom-Carroll 45, Baltimore Liberty Union 34
Brooklyn 55, Orwell Grand Valley 49
Can. Heritage Christian 39, Christian Community School 32
Can. McKinley 44, Uniontown Lake 33
Canal Winchester 59, Worthington Kilbourne 34
Chesterland W. Geauga 51, Geneva 36
Cle. Max Hayes 52, Cle. JFK 26
Cols. Africentric 64, Cols. Eastmoor 21
Cols. Bexley 67, Gahanna Cols. Academy 51
Cols. Independence 47, Cols. Walnut Ridge 6
Cols. Northland 61, Cols. Beechcroft 26
Cols. School for Girls 34, Delaware Buckeye Valley 24
Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Hilliard Bradley 38
Cuyahoga Hts. 43, Burton Berkshire 34
Delaware Hayes 43, Sunbury Big Walnut 41
Dublin Coffman 52, Powell Olentangy Liberty 36
Edgerton 30, Archbold 25
Gahanna Lincoln 79, Galloway Westland 31
Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Wickliffe 28
Gates Mills Hawken 48, Painesville Harvey 28
Granville 58, Pataskala Licking Hts. 16
Grove City Christian 32, Corning Miller 19
Hilliard Davidson 54, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37
Huron 49, Milan Edison 39
Independence 52, Middlefield Cardinal 35
Johnstown 39, Heath 25
Kirtland 48, Rocky River Lutheran W. 33
Lancaster 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 23
Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, Circleville 32
Lewis Center Olentangy 48, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29
Linsly, W.Va. 53, Bellaire 28
Mansfield Temple Christian 47, Medina Christian Academy 14
Mantua Crestwood 45, Richmond Hts. 34
Marysville 35, Hilliard Darby 32
New Albany 50, Grove City 21
New Hope Christian 66, Fairview, Ky. 24
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 69, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43
Newark 59, Pickerington Cent. 49
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41, Newark Licking Valley 35
Perry 40, Chagrin Falls 21
Reynoldsburg 70, Groveport-Madison 21
Stryker 39, W. Unity Hilltop 37
Tree of Life 57, Shekinah Christian 13
Westerville N. 48, Cols. Franklin Hts. 12
Westerville S. 46, Dublin Scioto 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornerstone Christian vs. Willoughby S., ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/