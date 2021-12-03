Blazers executive Neil Olshey dismissed after probe

Sports
Associated Press38

The Portland Trail Blazers fired Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, on Friday after an investigation into workplace conduct.

The Blazers promoted Joe Cronin, director of player personnel, to interim GM.

The team said Olshey was dismissed for violating the its code of conduct. The Blazers hired an outside firm last month to investigate workplace environment concerns. The probe stemmed from allegations of misconduct involving Olshey.

Olshey had been general manager of the Blazers since 2012. He was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2015.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Hamilton fastest in both practices ahead of Saudi Arabian GP

Associated Press

Blackhawks F Tyler Johnson sidelined by neck surgery

Associated Press

Mickey Joseph to coach Husker receivers after 5 years at LSU

Associated Press