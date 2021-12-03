AREA SCOREBOARD 12-3-21

JOHN GLENN 69, CROOKSVILLE 34
PHILO 79, MEADOWBROOK 50
MAYSVILLE 66, WEST MUSKINGUM 51
TRI-VALLEY 71, MORGAN 40
RIVER VIEW 56, NEW LEXINGTON 51
Lukas Ratliff helped push the Black Bears over the Panthers with 22 points.
SHERIDAN 45, COSHOCTON 38
Raine Rodich led the Generals with 11 points.
NEWARK 47
PICKERINGTON CENTRAL 42
BELLAIRE 59
CAMBRIDGE 46
Mayson Sochor paced the Big Reds with 17.
RIDGEWOOD 54, EAST CANTON 36
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HEATH 39, JOHNSTOWN-MONROE 25
GRANVILLE 58, LICKING HEIGHTS 16
