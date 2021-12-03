AREA SCOREBOARD 12-3-21

JOHN GLENN 69, CROOKSVILLE 34

PHILO 79, MEADOWBROOK 50

MAYSVILLE 66, WEST MUSKINGUM 51

TRI-VALLEY 71, MORGAN 40

RIVER VIEW 56, NEW LEXINGTON 51

Lukas Ratliff helped push the Black Bears over the Panthers with 22 points.

SHERIDAN 45, COSHOCTON 38

Raine Rodich led the Generals with 11 points.

NEWARK 47

PICKERINGTON CENTRAL 42

BELLAIRE 59

CAMBRIDGE 46

Mayson Sochor paced the Big Reds with 17.

RIDGEWOOD 54, EAST CANTON 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HEATH 39, JOHNSTOWN-MONROE 25

GRANVILLE 58, LICKING HEIGHTS 16